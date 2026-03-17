Ghana: MTN FA Cup - Dreams FC Scale Lions Hurdle to Reach Semis

Dreams FC defeated Kpando Hearts of Lions 4-3 on penalties to reach the semi-finals of the 2025/2026 MTN FA Cup competition after a pulsating 1-1 draw at the Cape Coast Stadium yesterday.

A 35th-minute strike from Kpando Heart of Lions striker, Seedorf Asante, was cancelled by a 91st-minute curler from Suraj Seidu to send the game into extra time.

On the afternoon where their proven experience in knockout games was needed most, the 2022/2023 champions played second fiddle to the Kpando boys, who enjoyed the lion's share of possession right from the blast of referee Charles Bulu's whistle.

Ismail Abambila and Moses Ayidem came close to scoring as early as the second and seventh minutes of the game, but goalkeeper Gidios Aseako came to the rescue of Dreams.

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Dreams came out of their shells and surged forward in search of the opener midway through the half, but the combination between skipper John Antwi and striker Abdul Razak Salifu failed, as the latter could not connect the cross from his skipper.

Ten minutes from the break, Abambila broke loose on the left flank, beating his marker, Isaac Yaro, before sending in a cross which saw Asante stretching to tap home the opening goal of the game.

The goal brought some extra energy into the game as the teams battled fiercely. Dreams FC, who secured their place in the quarter-finals by eliminating former Premier League side Inter Allies FC in an entertaining 4-2 encounter, fought back to redeem the goal, but tried as they did, they found the going tough as the Lions' backline held them in check.

Goalkeeper Nettey proved equal to the task, saving goal-bound strikes from Salifu, Kelvin Ahiable, and Antwi to keep his side in the lead.

However, Nettey's heroism could not travel beyond the 90th minute, as a 91st-minute short freekick taken by Ebenezer Adade onto the path of Seidu saw him curl the ball past the defense wall as well as Nettey for the equaliser, sending the game into extra time.

Nettey was on hand to parry over the bar a volley from Adade from behind the box, seven minutes from the end of extra time.

In the shootouts, Anthony Owusu and Paul Atta Agyei missed their kicks for Lions, Aminu Adams missed for Dreams, while skipper Antwi scored to send his side through.

Heart of Lions defender, Ebenezer Abban, was adjudged Man of the Match.

Dreams FC now awaits the winner of the Attram De Visser and Medeama SC game, which was ongoing as at press time yesterday.