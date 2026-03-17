Ghana: Roka Kids Invitational Marathon Set for March 28

The ROKA Kids Invitational Marathon is set to make its biggest return yet, with organisers announcing that the fourth edition of the annual children's race will be held on Saturday, March 28, at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra.

The event, held in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces and Sports Directorate, will run from 6am to 10am and is open to children across four school categories: Kindergarten, Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and Junior High, reflecting the marathon's commitment to age-appropriate competition for children between the ages of 4 and 15.

Now in its third year, the ROKA Kids Invitational Marathon has grown from a simple idea into a movement that brings together families, schools, and communities in a shared celebration of youthful energy and healthy living.

The event aligns with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal Four, which focuses on the holistic development of young people for life-long learning.

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Participating schools are required to submit a list of contestants at ROKA Int School or via email before the deadline and must field 10 participants per race category whilst ensuring gender balance in their selection. Schools will also be responsible for transporting their participants and supporters to the venue.

Winners stand to take home cash prizes, sneakers, and products from sponsors, individual medals, and special school trophies for first to third. All participants will receive certificates of participation.

Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, Madam Kissiwaa Osei, founder of the Marathon, said she hoped the fourth edition would reinforce the event's broader mission.

"As we mark the fourth edition, let us continue to run with passion, with laughter, and with the belief that we are building not just healthy bodies, but strong minds and brighter futures," she said.

Sponsors for the 2026 edition include Kasapreko (Awake), Chain Home GH Ltd., Frimps Oil, and CallPrint. The public is being encouraged to attend and cheer on the young athletes.