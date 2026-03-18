Nigeria: Explosions - IGP Visits Maiduguri, Survivors

The visit occurred hours after President Bola Tinubu ordered service chiefs to move to Borno State. The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, on Tuesday visited victims of the recent bomb explosions receiving treatment at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

The visit occurred hours after President Bola Tinubu ordered service chiefs to move to Borno State to check the worsening attacks by terrorists in the state.

During his visit, Mr Disu assessed the Monday Market bombing site in Maiduguri.

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The IGP also proceeded to the Borno State Government House and the State Police Command Headquarters to review ongoing security measures and strengthen coordinated response strategies.

He commiserated with the victims and their families and assured residents of the Nigeria Police Force's determination to dismantle networks responsible for the attacks and prevent any recurrence.

The IGP emphasised that security in Maiduguri has been significantly tightened, with increased deployments, enhanced surveillance, and joint operational measures across the metropolis to forestall further threats and ensure public

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the Monday explosions, believed to be caused by suicide bombers, killed at least 23 people and injured over 100. The terrorists targeted three public locations--University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), Post Office, and El-Kanemi Monday Market.

Before the attack, terrorists had attempted to overrun a military position in Ajilari, a garrison suburb of Maiduguri adjacent to a Nigerian Air Force base and close to the international airport in the city. This came simultaneously with similar attacks in Baga, Bututai, and Damboa. However, police and military authorities said the attacks were repelled.