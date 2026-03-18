The agency envisaged localised visibility of less than or equal to 1,000 metres over parts of Katsina, Kano, and Jigawa states.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze across the country from Wednesday to Friday.

NiMet's weather outlook, released on Tuesday in Abuja, envisaged moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility between two and five kilometres over the northern region on Wednesday.

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The agency envisaged localised visibility of less than or equal to 1,000 metres over parts of Katsina, Kano, and Jigawa states throughout the forecast period.

NiMet anticipated moderate dust haze over the North-Central region throughout the period.

It predicted sunny skies with a few patches of cloud over the southern region, with slim prospects of afternoon or evening thunderstorms accompanied by light rainfall over parts of Lagos, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States.

According to NiMet, moderate dust haze is expected over the northern and North-Central regions throughout the forecast period on Thursday.

It forecast sunny skies with few patches of cloud over the southern region, with slim chances of isolated thunderstorms and light rainfall over Ondo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, and Edo states later in the day.

The agency predicted moderate dust haze over the northern region during the forecast period on Friday.

NiMet envisaged moderate dust haze over the North-Central region throughout the period.

The agency anticipated sunny skies with few patches of cloud over the southern region, with slim chances of isolated thunderstorms and light rainfall over Lagos, Edo, Delta, and Bayelsa States later in the day.

The agency warned that dust particles would remain in suspension while advising the public to take necessary precautions.

NiMet advised people with asthma and other respiratory conditions to be cautious under the prevailing weather conditions.

It further advised motorists to drive with caution during rainfall and urged airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports from NiMet for effective operational planning.

The agency urged the residents to stay informed through regular weather updates by visiting its website at www.nimet.gov.ng.

(NAN)