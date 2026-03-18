Nigeria: Plateau Governor Sacks Six Appointees, Suspends One

18 March 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Samuel Jatau, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Jos.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has sacked six of his appointees and suspended one.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Samuel Jatau, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Jos.

Mr Jatau said that the move was part of the government's efforts towards repositioning for greater efficiency and effective service delivery.

The affected officials include the Special Adviser to the governor on Strategic Communication, Timothy Golu; the Liaison Officer, Jos South, Fom Gwottson; Nanbol Rimvyat and Nannim Langyi, the liaison officers for Langtang North.

Others are Paul Datugum and Nimchat Rims, the liaison officers for Qua'an Pan and Langtang South, respectively.

Similarly, the governor suspended Johnbull Shekarau, the chairman of the House of Assembly Service Commission in the state, over conduct that negates the standards of his office.

The SSG directed the affected officials to hand over all government properties in their possession to the appropriate quarters.

Mr Jatau said that the governor, who thanked the affected persons for their contributions to his administration, wished them success in their future endeavours.

(NAN)

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