Rwanda: Teen Pregnancy Rises to 8 Percent As Experts Warn of Growing Risks

Assia Ufitese from Kicukiro District was only 17 when she became pregnant in 2023, forcing her to drop out of secondary school and putting her dreams of higher education on hold. Her story reflects a growing challenge in Rwanda, where teenage pregnancy has risen from 5% in 2020 to 8% in 2025.

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"The person who impregnated me was 27 and has since disappeared. I am facing hurdles due to the unwanted pregnancy. I could not get a job and could not easily afford basic needs for myself and the child," she said.

Ufitese is now pursuing technical and vocational training in tailoring in hopes of creating her own job or finding employment.

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"Early pregnancies are derailing teen girls' dreams like mine. I had hoped to complete high school and even go to university," she said.

She is among more than 20,000 underage girls who become pregnant each year in Rwanda.

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Various factors have contributed to the rise in teenage pregnancy, from 5% in 2020 to 8% in 2025, according to the Rwanda Demographic and Health Survey.

Experts warn that the trend is fuelling school dropouts, maternal health risks, gender inequality and limited economic opportunities for young women.

Adolescents also face related challenges such as gender-based violence, HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs), limited access to youth-friendly health services, and insufficient access to accurate sexual and reproductive health information.

"Parents often do not discuss sexual health with their children due to cultural taboos. As a result, young people rely on peers or social media, which can provide misleading information," explained Dr Aline Uwimana, Maternal, Child and Community Health Division Manager at the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC).

The 2025 survey indicates that 8% of girls aged 15-19 have ever been pregnant, compared with about 5% reported in the 2019/20 survey.

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The likelihood of pregnancy also increases sharply with age, rising from less than 1% at age 15 to nearly 20% by age 19. Researchers say these figures represent more than statistics--they reflect interrupted education, heightened health risks and constrained life opportunities for thousands of girls.

Uwimana noted that family conflict, school dropout and abuse including incest can increase adolescents' vulnerability to pregnancy.

"Families experiencing conflict are particularly at risk. We encourage parents to actively guide their children and maintain open communication at home," she said.

Limited access to accurate sexual and reproductive health information often delivered through Comprehensive Sexuality Education remains another major challenge.

Activists say stronger community-based prevention strategies and improved access to youth-friendly health and support services are urgently needed.

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Jacques Nsengiyumva, Executive Director of the Rwanda Women Adolescent and Child Health Initiative (RWACHI), called for coordinated efforts among stakeholders.

"We urge the government, partners and citizens to prioritise the emotional and physical well-being of children. Prevention of teenage pregnancy begins at home. Parents should talk with their children from an early age using resources such as the Parent-Adolescent Communication book developed by Imbuto Foundation," he said.

Aline Umutoni, Director General in charge of Family Promotion and Child Protection at the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion, highlighted the broader impact of teenage pregnancy.

"Teen mothers face educational, social and economic challenges. Our role is to strengthen advocacy, implement policies and support reintegration. Currently, 50 health facilities nationwide provide counselling, healthcare and legal support through Isange One Stop Centres," she said.

Lambert Rangira, Country Programme Manager of AHF-Rwanda, said stakeholders aim to reduce teenage pregnancies to 1.5% by 2029.

"Achieving this requires collective responsibility--from schools and health centres to families and civil society organisations," he said.

He added that youth corners, peer education, counselling and access to condoms are among the tools used to help adolescents make safer choices, although gaps remain in service availability in some areas.

Dr Ben Alexandre Mpozembizi, coordinator of the Our Rights, Our Lives, Our Future project at UNESCO Rwanda, said misinformation on social media is another growing challenge.

"Our goal is to equip young people with accurate knowledge about reproductive health, HIV prevention and sexual violence so they can make informed choices," he said, stressing the importance of open parent-child communication.

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Juliet Murekatete, Vice Mayor of Nyagatare District in charge of social affairs, said the district has trained 360 families on conflict resolution and positive parenting to strengthen family relationships and protect adolescents.

Activists also welcomed the recently adopted Law No. 026/2025 regulating healthcare services, which lowered the minimum age for independent access to healthcare from 18 to 15.

The change allows adolescents to seek sexual and reproductive health services, including modern contraceptives.

However, stakeholders say further efforts are needed to strengthen awareness, policy alignment and institutional commitment to ensure the law is effectively implemented.

Experts recommend several measures to curb teenage pregnancy, including strengthening youth-friendly services, improving Comprehensive Sexuality Education in schools, promoting parent-child communication, expanding community-based prevention programmes, improving monitoring systems and supporting the reintegration of pregnant adolescents into education and society.