Nigeria: Government Confirms 18 Dead in Katsina Vigilante, Bandit Fight

The Katsina State Government has confirmed the killing of 18 persons during an encounter between members of a vigilante group and 'repentant bandits' in Jibia Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Dr Nasir Muazu, stated in a statement issued on Tuesday in Katsina.

He said that the violent clash occurred in Falale and Kadobe villages in Jibia local government area on March 17.

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The commissioner revealed that some members of the vigilante group from the affected villages engaged repentant bandits in a gunfight, resulting in the neutralisation of three suspects.

He said the incident triggered a violent reprisal attack by suspected bandits on the communities, which resulted in the killing of 15 additional persons in the communities.

Muazu further said that security personnel from the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS), Civilian Watch (C-Watch), and community leaders worked together and brought the situation under control.

"The joint operation prevented further loss of life and restored peace in the affected villages," he said.

The commissioner, therefore, appealed to the residents to remain calm and allow security forces to complete their investigation.

"We understand the pain and loss experienced by the families affected. We are committed to ensuring justice and preventing future incidents.

"Gov. Dikko Radda's administration remains focused on bringing lasting peace to Katsina State.

"Nothing will distract us from our commitment to secure lives and property. We will remain resolute in our efforts," he assured.