Nigeria: PDP Gains Momentum As Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Validates Membership

Abuja — Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) has validated her membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urging Nigerians--particularly youths and party faithful--to do the same.

The lawmaker disclosed this via her verified social media platforms, confirming she completed the process through the party's electronic registration portal.

She described the PDP as Nigeria's strongest opposition platform, stressing the need for active participation by members nationwide to deepen democratic engagement and promote inclusiveness.

"The domain for PDP e-registration is now secure. I have validated my membership--do yours too. Register now. It is simple and easy," she said.

Akpoti-Uduaghan encouraged Nigerians, especially young people, to take advantage of the digital registration process to formally align with the party and contribute to shaping the country's political future.

Her action is in line with ongoing efforts by the PDP leadership to digitise its membership database and boost grassroots participation ahead of future political activities.

The senator also reaffirmed her commitment to the ideals of the PDP, noting that active member involvement is crucial for strengthening democratic opposition and ensuring accountability in governance.

The party recently introduced its electronic registration platform to simplify membership enrolment and validation, enabling Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to register seamlessly online.