Nigeria: Gas Supply Falls 8.5 Percent to 4.7 Metric Tonnes Daily

The supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, also known as cooking gas declined by 8.5 percent, on a month-on-month, MoM basis to 4.7 metric tonnes per day in February 2026 from 5.1 metric tonnes per day in December 2025.

This was contained in the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, Factsheet report for February 2026 released yesterday.

According to the report, the nation's consumption decreased by 20 percent to 4,194 metric tonnes per day in February 2026 from 5,050 metric tons per day in January 2026.

Checks by Vanguard attributed the development to the recent Middle-East crisis which caused a major hike in crude oil price to about $84 per barrel. This affected the price of petroleum products which includes cooking gas.

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The regional crisis disrupted oil production and supply in the international market. This caused a major increase on the price of the product at various gas stations nationwide.

A visit to some gas stations in Lagos, showed that a Kilogram (kg) of cooking gas retails at between N1,050 to N1,300, while some gas stations sell at N1,400 to N1,500 per kg.

According to the report, the range of retail price per kg of LPG in February 2026 was from N980 to N1,500, while the range of retail price per kg in January 2026 was from N950 to N1,550.

Meanwhile, the report from the agency noted that "the total wholesale gas supply in the period stood at 4.771 BSCF per day in February 2026 from 4.837BSCF per day in January 2026, while the average daily gas supplied to domestic market decrease to 1.763bscf per day in February 2026 compared to 1.906bscf per day in January 2026