Liberia: Court Dismisses Indictment Against Nocal's Ex-CEO

Criminal Court "C" has dismissed the indictment against former National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) CEO Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis and co-defendant Richman Jallah, citing the prosecution's failure to commence trial within the statutory period.

In a ruling delivered on March 17, 2026, Assigned Circuit Judge Ousman F. Feika stated, "Having met the requirement of the law and the respondent not having shown legally sufficient reasons why the motion should not be granted," the court grants the motion and dismisses the indictment.

"The defendants' constitutional rights had been violated due to the state's prolonged delay in advancing the case," Judge Feika ruled, emphasizing the importance of timely prosecution.

The dismissal was without prejudice, meaning the state retains the right to refile charges. The court also ordered that the defendants be discharged from the crimes contained in the indictment and that their constitutional rights be fully restored.

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The case involved allegations of economic sabotage, fraud, and procurement violations related to vehicle purchases and consultancy contracts. The defendants had argued that the lingering indictment-imposed travel restrictions, preventing them from seeking medical care, conducting business, and fulfilling family obligations abroad.

Judge Feika rejected the prosecution's argument that the defendants had not taken steps to expedite the trial, stating that the burden lay with the state to bring the case to trial in a timely manner.

Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis, the former CEO of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), was suspended in February 2025 amid corruption allegations involving the misuse of Corporate Social Responsibility Funds (CSRF) and a questionable $75,000 SUV purchase.

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) investigated Dennis, and she was subsequently indicted on multiple charges, including economic sabotage, fraud, and procurement violations. The charges stemmed from allegations that Dennis manipulated the procurement process to award a $585,000 consultancy contract to West Africa Geo-Services and mismanaged CSR funds.

Dennis maintained that she was being unfairly targeted and that the funds were used for legitimate purposes, including supporting Unity Party events. She cooperated with investigators but remained under scrutiny until her indictment was dismissed in March 2026 due to the prosecution's failure to commence trial within the statutory period.

Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis, the former CEO of NOCAL, has made several statements in response to the allegations against her. In February 2025, she denied the accusations, stating, "I just came up to use this medium to appeal to the LACC to fast track my report... I need peace of mind, and I have a right to express myself that cannot be taken away from me".

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She also claimed that the allegations were politically motivated and that she was being unfairly targeted. Dennis emphasized that she had cooperated fully with investigators, submitting documents and referencing internal departments responsible for the transactions

In another statement, Dennis questioned the scrutiny surrounding her actions, asking, "So why is it questionable to give a Liberian family US$2,000 to help to go for foreign opportunity?" She accused her accusers of engaging in "hypocrisy" and "double standards", suggesting that the investigation was being used for political ends.