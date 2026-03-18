Thousands of residents in several border communities in Sorlumba Clan, Foya District, have fled their homes following the reported presence of Guinean soldiers near the Makona River, triggering panic and disrupting daily life along the Liberia-Guinea border.

Monrovia — Fresh concerns have emerged along the Liberia-Guinea border after reports confirmed that armed Guinean soldiers crossed into Liberian territory in Lofa County, barely a day after a high-level summit in Conakry aimed at easing tensions between the two countries.

Eyewitness accounts and local authorities in Lofa say the soldiers crossed at the Sorlumba crossing point, moving beyond the Makona River--internationally recognized as the boundary between Liberia and Guinea--into Liberian soil. The incident has sparked fear among residents already on edge following days of heightened uncertainty.

Live Facebook videos from the area show residents fleeing their towns and villages with their belongings, trekking to safer locations in scenes reminiscent of Liberia's civil war era, when large portions of the population were displaced.

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Lofa County Superintendent J. Lavelah Massaquoi, who visited the area, described the situation as troubling and urged residents to remain calm while the government engages diplomatically.

"The reason is, you, as a civilian and myself, it is we the government that supposed to protect. You cannot protect yourself. That's why you cannot make decision on your own," Massaquoi said.

"I want everybody to remain calm... Talk to our people, let them be stable."

Superintendent Massaquoi disclosed that he directly engaged the Guinean soldiers, who told him they were acting under military orders and would need to consult their superiors.

"Every time they say we came for peace, but you can't come for peace with guns in your hands," he added. "I spoke to them, but they said they are army people; they have to talk with their bosses."

According to him, Guinean authorities requested further communication through official channels, prompting plans to report the situation his bosses in Monrovia.

"I will have to call the Minister or call to the Mansion and let the people know the situation on the ground," he noted.

In response, the Government of Liberia has sought to reassure the public, indicating that steps are already being taken to de-escalate the situation.

In a statement, Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah said the Guinean government has issued instructions for its troops to withdraw from the area.

"The Government of Liberia notes that the Government of Guinea today issued a directive to its military forces to withdraw to their previous positions along the border," Piah stated.

"The Government welcomes this development as a constructive step toward easing tensions and restoring normalcy."

However, the government acknowledged that earlier troop movements in the Solumba area triggered widespread concern among citizens.

"At the same time, the Government is aware that certain troop movements along the border in Sorlumba, Lofa County, observed earlier today, generated public concern. Following engagement with the Guinean authorities, Liberia has been informed that these movements were undertaken as part of the operational process to implement the withdrawal directive," the Minister added.

This latest development comes barely a day after an emergency summit of leaders of the three neighboring countries--Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone--held in the Guinean capital, Conakry.

Piah said the summit reaffirmed the leaders shared commitment to addressing issues within the Mano River Union exclusively through peaceful diplomatic means, in keeping with Article 33 of the Charter of the United Nations, which encourages the settlement of disputes through dialogue and negotiation.

Conakry Summit: Diplomacy Over Force

The Conakry Summit, attended by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and his counterparts--Guinea's Mamadi Doumbouya and Sierra Leone's Julius Maada Bio--was aimed at de-escalating rising border tensions in the Mano River region.

In a joint communiqué adopted under the Mano River Union (MRU) framework, the leaders pledged to prioritize dialogue and restraint over confrontation. They agreed to maintain the status quo ante in disputed areas while negotiations continue toward a "lasting and mutually acceptable solution."

Officials say the move is intended to preserve long-standing trade, cultural, and social ties among border communities. The meeting followed recent incidents that heightened tensions, particularly along the Liberia-Guinea frontier in Lofa County, raising fears of potential conflict and disruption to cross-border livelihoods.

Key Commitments

The summit produced a series of commitments centered on peace, security, and regional cooperation. The leaders reaffirmed respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, agreed to resolve disputes through diplomacy in line with the UN Charter, and committed to strengthening joint border patrols, intelligence sharing, and security cooperation.

They also pledged coordinated action against terrorism, transnational crime, and trafficking, while promising to boost economic cooperation in border communities through trade, infrastructure, and energy initiatives. Technical teams were mandated to accelerate dialogue, demarcation, and conflict-prevention efforts, and a full MRU Summit is expected within one month to sustain momentum.

The leaders further stressed the need for stronger community-level engagement to prevent misunderstandings and manage disputes before they escalate.

Despite these assurances, uncertainty remains among residents in Lofa, many of whom are questioning whether the troop movements signal a misunderstanding--or a test of commitments made during the Conakry summit.

The Liberian government says it continues to engage its Guinean counterparts through diplomatic and security channels to ensure full compliance and prevent further escalation. Authorities are also urging citizens, particularly those in border communities, to remain calm and allow the government to handle the situation through established mechanisms.

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Background: Rising Border Tensions

The Mano River basin--comprising Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Côte d'Ivoire--has historically experienced periodic border disputes, often rooted in unclear demarcations dating back to the colonial era.

In recent weeks, tensions resurfaced following reports of troop movements and confrontations in some border communities, raising alarm among residents and regional observers. The situation threatens not only local peace but also economic activity, as counties such as Lofa and Nimba depend heavily on cross-border trade.

The Mano River Union, established in 1973 to promote economic cooperation and regional integration, has increasingly been called upon to mediate such disputes and reinforce stability among member states.

Presidents Boakai and Bio have since returned to their respective countries, with diplomatic and technical teams expected to begin follow-up engagements aimed at implementing the agreed roadmap.

Observers say the success of the initiative will depend on sustained political will and the ability of all parties to translate commitments into concrete action on the ground.