Liberia: Sam Jackson Released to Lawyer, Police Seize Travel Documents As Probe Into Wife's Suspicious Death Continues

Monrovia — The Inspector General of the Liberian National Police, Col. Gregory O.W. Coleman, has provided details in the high-profile investigation involving Samuel P. Jackson, who is declared as prime suspect in connection to the death of his wife, Ntombi Toni Khumalo Jackson.

Madam Toni Jackson, a South African legal professional and entrepreneur, was pronounced dead at a medical facility in Monrovia after she had earlier been declared 'conscious/semi-conscious' by her husband - now prime suspect.

The 'mysterious' and 'suspicious circumstances,' prompted urgent attention from the South Embassy and the Ministry of Justice through the LNP, who immediately deployed armed police officers at the residence of Mr. Jackson and launched an in-depth investigation that includes forensic and autopsy.

Speaking at a news conference held at the LNP Headquarters on Capitol Hill, Monrovia, on Tuesday, March 17, police boss Coleman indicated that while Mr. Jackson has been released to his legal team, he's not a completely a free man as he must remain in country as the investigation continues.

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To keep further tab on him not to leave the office, the head of the police disclosed that Suspect Jackson has surrendered all his travel documents to police authorities.

"Well, there's no point in time we issued a restraint order, but as part of Mr. Jackson's commitment, he will remain in the country for the investigation. He has through his lawyer surrendered all of his travel documents and he will be in touch with the police throughout the time of this investigation until we reach a proper conclusion. So, Mr. Jackson will not leave the country. I mean his lawyers have guaranteed that," said the police chief.

He pointed out that though an autopsy on the mortal remains of Madam Jackson is done with, further toxicology tests may be required overseas to reach a final conclusion.

The legal team of Mr. Jackson had complained that it was unable to be represented during the conduct of the autopsy due to late information, questioning the medical examination process; however, when quizzed by this writer, the police head defended the transparency of the process and the credentials of what he described as certified pathologists against public skepticism.

"We have nothing to hide and that's why we are here to speak to you. That's part of what transparency is. At every stage of the investigation, they have been represented by their lawyers and that's part of the transparency. So, this is not a gestapo operation. There's no secret about it. This is open and transparent process that's ongoing," he furthered.

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IG Coleman then disclosed that sufficient information or definitive update will be provided within 72 hours' time.

Additionally, the Deputy Director General for Criminal Investigation and Crimes Services, Simeon Frank, clarified that the subject's residence remains a sealed crime scene under police guard until all evidence is gathered.