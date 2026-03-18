Liberia: LFA Election Back On Track As Court Vacates Injunction - Raji-Kouh Legal Tussle Intensifies

Monrovia — The legal clouds hovering over the Liberia Football Association's (LFA) 2026 Elective Congress have partially cleared.

The Civil Law Court for Montserrado County has formally lifted a Writ of Injunction that had brought the country's football governing body to a standstill.

The decision, announced via an LFA media release on Tuesday, March 17, marks a significant turn in a high-stakes judicial battle.

The conflict pits the association's statutory integrity against the political ambitions of FC Fassell President, Cassell Anthony Kouh.

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Green Light for the Polls

With the injunction vacated, the LFA Elections Committee is set to resume its functions immediately.

The association confirmed it has updated FIFA on the development, signaling its intent to remain compliant with international football governance standards.

"The LFA remains committed to a transparent, fair, and democratic election process that fosters the growth of football in Liberia," the association stated, adding that a new electoral calendar will be released in "due course."

The lifting of the stay order allows the LFA to proceed toward its Elective Congress, which was scheduled for April 18, 2026, in Maryland County a date that was in serious jeopardy just days ago.

The Kouh Challenge

Despite the court's decision to allow the process to move forward, a legal "Gordian Knot" remains: a petition for a Declaratory Judgment filed by Cassell Anthony Kouh.

Kouh, a prominent figure in domestic football whose club recently clinched the First Division title, is challenging the constitutionality of Article 58.1 of the LFA Statutes.

The provision bars individuals with prior criminal convictions from seeking leadership roles within the organization.

Kouh's legal team argues that this statutory bar infringes upon constitutional rights regarding participation in public life.

Kouh is no stranger to legal scrutiny; in 2017, he was sentenced to 87 months in a U.S. federal prison for his role in a multi-million-dollar wire fraud scheme involving fraudulent gold and diamond exports.

A Battle of Narratives

The case has deeply polarized the Liberian football community. Kouh, who frames his candidacy as a "comeback story," has been candid about his history while remaining defiant.

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"I was reprimanded for my wrong. I paid the price for it I'm free. I'm constitutionally backed," Kouh told reporters.

He further accused the current leadership, headed by President Mustapha Raji, of employing "fear tactics" and "unconstitutional" guidelines to stifle competition.

Kouh has also raised concerns regarding a $250,000 contribution from the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA) to the LFA.

He alleged the timing of the transfer is suspicious and suggests it was intended to fund a pro-incumbent campaign.

While the LFA is now legally cleared to organize the congress, the final outcome hinges on the high Court's determination of the Declaratory Judgment.

If the court upholds Article 58.1, Kouh widely considered the primary challenger to Raji will be disqualified. Conversely, if the court strikes the provision down, the April 18 polls could become the most contested and transformative election in the history of the LFA.

For now, the ball is back in the Elections Committee's court.