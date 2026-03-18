Liberia Immigration Service Supports Sierra Leonean Counterpart in Fight Against Narcotics

Monrovia — Authorities of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) have commended their Sierra Leonean counterparts for the arrest of Officer Randy P. Z. Tuweh, Deputy Commander of the Border Patrol Unit (BPU) assigned to Grand Cape Mount County.

In a statement issued over the weekend, the LIS described the arrest as a "significant step" in the ongoing fight against narcotic drugs in the West African region.

The agency emphasized that drug trafficking remains a major transnational threat that undermines security, public health, and economic stability.

According to the LIS, tackling narcotics is a collective responsibility that requires strong collaboration among countries in the region.

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The institution reaffirmed its commitment to working with international and regional partners to strengthen border security and prevent the movement of illegal substances across borders.

The administration of the Liberia Immigration Service further noted that it continues to implement best practices and enhance surveillance at all entry points, including land borders, seaports and airports, in a bid to curb drug trafficking.

Over the weekend, Deputy Commander Tuweh was arrested in Jendema Town, Sierra Leone, on March 14, 2026.

He was allegedly found in possession of 600 strips of Tapentadol and Tramadol tablets--substances often associated with illegal distribution and abuse in the region.

Authorities disclosed that Tuweh was apprehended by officers of the Sierra Leone Drug Enforcement Agency during a targeted operation.

The arrest has since drawn public attention due to his position within Liberia's border security structure.

The LIS stated that it is taking the matter seriously and has initiated internal administrative processes in line with its policies and regulations.

The agency stressed that it maintains a zero-tolerance stance on drug-related offenses involving its personnel.

"The Liberia Immigration Service remains committed to professionalism, integrity, and accountability. Any officer found in violation of the law will face the full weight of both administrative and legal actions," the statement emphasized.

Meanwhile, the LIS confirmed that it is working closely with its Sierra Leonean counterpart to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation.

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The LIS has called on the public to remain calm and to continue supporting law enforcement agencies by providing credible information that could aid in the fight against narcotics.