Liberia: Ireland Embassy Marks St. Patrick's Day in Monrovia With Spectacular Cultural Music and Dance Showcase

Monrovia — The Embassy of Ireland in Liberia on Monday evening hosted a vibrant and culturally rich St. Patrick's Day Concert in Monrovia, bringing together guests from the diplomatic community, members of the Liberian public and friends of Ireland for a memorable celebration of music, dance and friendship between the two nations.

Held as part of activities leading to St. Patrick's Day, Ireland's national holiday celebrated annually on March 17, the event served as a colorful showcase of the deep cultural traditions of both Ireland and Liberia.

The evening was filled with excitement, elegance and unity as guests arrived with warm smiles, enjoying a program that highlighted the power of music as a bridge across cultures.

The concert featured outstanding performances by the Liberia National Academy of Music and the Liberia Choral and Performing Society (LINAM-LICPS), alongside a visiting Irish cultural delegation that delivered captivating traditional Irish music and dance.

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A Night of Irish and Liberian Cultural Excellence

The atmosphere came alive with a rich blend of Liberian choral harmonies and authentic Irish folk performances, creating what many attendees described as a truly magical cultural exchange.

Among the distinguished Irish performers was Attracta Ní Bhrádaigh, who enthralled the audience with her masterful performance on the fiddle and flute.

Ní Bhrádaigh is the current Uachtarán (President) of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, Ireland's leading traditional music association.

A highly respected figure in Irish traditional music, Attracta comes from a family deeply rooted in Ireland's musical heritage.

A multiple All-Ireland champion, she performs on the flute, fiddle, and whistle, teaches advanced students, leads international masterclasses, and holds a First Class Honours Master's degree in Traditional Music Performance from the University of Limerick.

Professionally, she is also a schoolteacher, specializing in Geography and the Irish language.

Also captivating the audience was Ademar O'Connor Stones, a world-renowned multi-instrumentalist who performed with remarkable skill on the accordion and banjo.

O'Connor Stones is a 23-time All-Ireland champion and has won titles on the fiddle, button accordion, banjo, piano, melodeon and mandolin.

In 2023, he captured the senior All-Ireland titles on fiddle and banjo in Mullingar and also won the Fiddler of London, Fiddler of Dooney in Sligo, and the Ed Reavy Fiddle Competition in Cavan.

In 2025, he secured his 23rd All-Ireland title in Wexford, further cementing his place among Ireland's finest traditional musicians.

Adding elegance and energy to the stage was Amy O'Dwyer, whose graceful and spirited Irish dance performance drew enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Amy began Irish dancing at the age of five and has since built an impressive competitive record, including placing third in Munster, qualifying for the World Championships, representing Ireland internationally and winning several All-Ireland medals.

She is currently in her final year studying Primary School Teaching and expressed delight at performing in Liberia and sharing her love for Irish dance with audiences abroad.

National Anthems and a Symbolic Gift of Music

A moving highlight of the evening was the rendition of both countries' national anthems, symbolizing the spirit of friendship and mutual respect between Liberia and Ireland.

The Irish national anthem, "Amhrán na bhFiann," was beautifully performed, while LINAM-LICPS delivered a stirring rendition of the Liberian national anthem, drawing admiration from guests.

In a symbolic gesture underscoring the spirit of cultural exchange, Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, Ireland's traditional music association, presented a special gift of thirty Irish tin whistles -- a traditional Irish musical instrument -- to the Liberia National Academy of Music.

This presentation was made by Madam Attracta Ní Bhrádaigh and received in the presence of Irish Ambassador to Liberia Gerard Considine, Wilmot K. Bobbroh III, Musical Director of LINAM, Kevin Culligan, Second Secretary at the Embassy of Ireland, and Meg Beare, Development Lead at the Embassy.

The gesture was widely praised as a meaningful investment in the promotion of music education and cultural collaboration between Liberia and Ireland.

Ambassador Gerard Considine: "Music Will Truly Be a Bridge Across the Ocean"

Delivering remarks at the concert, Ireland's Ambassador to Liberia, Gerard Considine, warmly welcomed guests and emphasized the importance of using music and culture to celebrate the enduring relationship between the two countries.

"As the Embassy of Ireland prepares for St. Patrick's Day, which is our national holiday, we want to celebrate the ties between Ireland and Liberia, and the wonderful traditions that our countries take pride in," Ambassador Considine said.

He reflected on Ireland's own long and resilient musical tradition, noting that music has endured through periods of hunger, oppression, emigration and conflict.

"Through our darkest days, music and dance have been both beacons of hope and acts of resistance. Traditional music connects us to our community and our history. It helps to pass on identity and feelings of belonging from one generation to the next," he stated.

The Ambassador further stressed that unlike some expressions of identity that may divide people, music has the unique power to unite.

"Music does not exclude others or create barriers between us. Rather, it has the power to bring people together. It transcends geography, language, colour, creed or class. When we share music, we are joined together without erasing our individuality, like a choir of unique voices singing in perfect harmony."

He praised both the visiting Irish performers and the Liberian musicians for creating an unforgettable evening.

"We are truly honoured today to have guests from Ireland's traditional musical association, Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, who have flown all the way from Ireland to share with you all the beauty and joy of Irish music and dance. We are also extremely honoured to be joined by the Liberia National Academy of Music, an incredibly talented group of musicians and performers, who this year are celebrating their 10th anniversary."

Concluding his remarks, Ambassador Considine delivered a message that resonated strongly with the audience:

"While the waves of the Atlantic might separate Ireland and Liberia, it is our hope that today, music will truly be a bridge across the ocean. Happy St. Patrick's Day and thank you all very much for coming. Enjoy the concert!"

Attracta Ní Bhrádaigh: "Music Is a Universal Language"

Speaking in a special interview with journalists after the event, Attracta Ní Bhrádaigh described the mission of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and shared her admiration for Liberia's hospitality and musical talent.

She explained that the organization is dedicated to preserving and developing Irish traditional music, while also using it as a tool to bring people together.

"Our organization is for preserving and developing Irish traditional music, exactly what you heard here tonight at the concert. And we use it to bring people together," she said.

According to her, the association teaches both children and adults not only how to play traditional instruments, but also how to sing, dance, and speak the Irish language.

"We have 2,000 music classes every week. We are in 26 countries on all continents, and we are very proud of that. We have hundreds of thousands of members and in every county in Ireland, we have at least 10 branches," she explained.

Ní Bhrádaigh said the organization is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and as part of the celebration, its members are performing in different parts of the world to spread the joy of Irish music.

"The organization is 75 years old this year, and we are celebrating that in Ireland. To celebrate, we are playing music in as many places around the world as we can, and bringing the joy of the music to as many people as we can," she said.

Reflecting on her first visit to Liberia, she praised the warmth and openness of the Liberian people.

"We have been really impressed by the hospitality and the friendliness. We love your singing -- your very strong voices -- and you are very musical people. We're really impressed, we're delighted to be here, and hopefully it won't be our last time."

She also highlighted the shared emotional quality of Liberian and Irish music.

"You listen, you hear the note, and you sing from the heart. Irish people play the music from the heart, and you sing and play from the heart. When you think that music is a language -- and it is a language that everybody can speak -- you don't have to have words. We can join in together even when we have a different language from a different country, because it is a language that is universal."

When asked about future collaborations with Liberian musicians, she expressed optimism.

"I would hope that we would have more opportunities to collaborate with the Liberian people and Liberian music, because we've been very impressed with what we've had. We've really enjoyed the hospitality, we've enjoyed working with the choir and working with all the musicians. They're really good, very professional, very experienced, and very musical."

LINAM Musical Director Highlights 10th Anniversary and Youth Empowerment Through Music

Also speaking to the press after the concert, Wilmot K. Bobbroh III, Musical Director of the Liberia National Academy of Music (LINAM), described the partnership with the Embassy of Ireland as both inspiring and meaningful.

Mr. Bobbroh recalled that the vision for LINAM began in 2013, but due to limited resources, the initiative formally launched in 2014, with active operations beginning in 2015.

"We had a vision for the Liberia National Academy of Music in 2013, but due to limited resources, it was slower, and we had to launch the vision in 2014 at City Hall. The essence of it was to invite young people to develop practical skills and learn to play musical instruments," he explained.

He said LINAM has since been training young people in a wide range of disciplines, including piano, guitar, drums, and choral performance, while also using music as a tool for positive social change.

"For us, music, arts and culture are not just entertainment. We see them as a way to change the mindset of our people, to give skills to young people, and to help them understand that harmful choices, including drugs, are not the only option. Having skills can be one of the best options," he said.

Mr. Bobbroh announced that July 2026 will mark LINAM's 10th anniversary, and the academy is planning a major international celebration.

"This year, July makes 10 years, and we are going to have people from different parts of the world -- from Kenya, South Africa, and England. We are going to host a music conference, a festival, and a thanksgiving concert," he revealed.

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He also noted that the choir and academy members participate on a voluntary basis, receiving training and opportunities for growth rather than salaries.

"They are not paid. It is a voluntary process. We train them to become better singers, build them up, and showcase them at major programs so that people can see their development and understand where we are headed," he said.

The Musical Director stressed that international collaborations such as those with the Irish and British embassies help expose Liberia's cultural identity to the world.

"Music is part of our identity. One of the easiest ways to expose our culture is through the art of music. When you begin to demonstrate it, people will come and see what you are made of. One of the ways we have been trying to expose our culture is by partnering with international institutions. Through music, our people can go out there and showcase the cultural heritage of our country, and the world can know us more easily and more quickly," he stated.

Understanding St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day, celebrated annually on March 17, commemorates St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. Though originally observed as a religious feast day, it has evolved into a global celebration of Irish culture, history, music, dance and identity.

The holiday is now widely marked in Ireland and around the world with parades, concerts, Irish dancing, traditional food, and the wearing of green, a color strongly associated with Ireland, the shamrock, and Irish national identity.

St. Patrick, who was born in Roman Britain in the fifth century, was reportedly kidnapped by Irish raiders as a teenager and taken to Ireland, where he lived in captivity and learned the Irish language. After escaping and later training as a priest, he returned to Ireland as a missionary and became one of the most important religious figures in Irish history.

Over time, St. Patrick's Day celebrations expanded beyond religion to become an international cultural festival. Today, the holiday is celebrated across the world, from Dublin and Cork to New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney, with music, dance, and Irish pride at the center of festivities.

A Celebration of Friendship Through Culture

Sunday's St. Patrick's Day concert in Monrovia was more than a diplomatic reception -- it was a living expression of how culture can strengthen international friendship, mutual respect, and people-to-people ties.

Through the exchange of music, dance, and shared stories, Liberia and Ireland demonstrated that despite the Atlantic Ocean between them, the two nations can find common ground in creativity, heritage, and the universal language of music.

As Ambassador Considine put it, the evening was a reminder that music can truly be a bridge across the ocean.