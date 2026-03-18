Nigeria: D'Tigress Still Dominant Force Despite Slim Loss to France

Reigning African basketball champions, D'Tigress are using the ongoing FIBA Women's World Cup qualifiers in France to further cement their status as one of the heavyweights in the global sport.

Although D'Tigress suffered their second defeat at the tournament in the hands of hosts France who recorded a slim 93-86 victory over them in their Group A match at Astroballe Arena in Villeurbanne, near Lyon, the Nigerian girls showed grit and confidence as they chased the match to the end.

Considering how France had decimated opponents in their previous matches, the African champions deserve commendation for holding their own against the world number three team.

In the match played on Sunday, March 15, France led from the first quarter and they did not relinquish it despite Nigeria claiming the third quarter by six points, and staging a fourth quarter comeback that was smothered in the closing stages.

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However, worthy of mention is how Amy Okonkwo led the girls with 16 points, closely followed by the duo of Elizabeth Balogun and Murjanatu Musa with 15 points apiece. Ezinne Kalu also posted 14 points as Nigeria produced a spirited but ultimately futile second half performance.

Before their clash with France, D'Tigress, who are ranked 8th in the world, had recorded two wins and a loss in three matches.

The Coach Rena Wakama led girls opened their campaign with a commanding 70-37 win over Colombia. Although they slipped in their second match which they lost 77-60 to South Korea, D'Tigresss bounced back with an emphatic 101-84 victory over the Philippines in their third match.

The victory over the Philippines was the first time D'Tigress surpassed the 100-point mark at the tournament.

Nigeria will face Germany in the final group match at the qualifier tournament on Tuesday, 17 March.