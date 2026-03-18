Liberia: LTA Launches Consumer Month, Reaffirms Regulatory Mandate

The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) has reaffirmed its role as a regulator, not a service provider, as it launches a month-long consumer awareness campaign to strengthen public understanding of rights and protections in the telecommunications sector.

Speaking Tuesday, March 17, on OK FM, LTA Supervisor Augustus Fallah said the initiative expands Liberia's observance of World Consumer Rights Day into a broader, nationwide engagement drive.

This year's campaign is being held under the theme: "Building Trust, Quality Service, and Fair Treatment for All Consumers in Liberia."

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Fallah traced the origins of World Consumer Rights Day to 1962, when former U.S. President John F. Kennedy addressed Congress on the need to protect consumers -- a call that later led to the global observance of March 15.

He said Liberia is aligning with international standards while tailoring its approach to local realities.

"This initiative is linked to global efforts, but we are adapting it to ensure that Liberian consumers understand their rights and how to exercise them," Fallah noted.

According to Fallah, this marks the first time Liberia is extending the observance from a single day to a full month, reflecting the need for deeper public engagement.

"As a developing country, we believe more time is needed to reach people and build awareness," he said.

The LTA regulates all telecommunications services in Liberia, including mobile network operators, internet service providers and other communications platforms.

As part of the campaign, the authority is targeting a wide cross-section of the population -- including motorbike and kekeh riders, market women, students, media institutions and government agencies.

Outreach activities are being conducted in marketplaces, schools and public institutions such as the Roberts International Airport, which serves as a key national entry point.

"Our goal is to ensure people understand the role of the regulator and their rights as consumers," Fallah said.

Central to the campaign is educating consumers on their rights to quality service, accurate billing, data privacy and access to complaint and redress mechanisms.

"If consumers experience challenges with service providers, there are systems in place to address them," Fallah said. "Many people are unaware of these options. We want to change that by showing them how to seek redress through the LTA."

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He disclosed that the authority has introduced new Consumer Protection Regulations aimed at strengthening safeguards across the sector.

Fallah stressed that consumer protection is a shared responsibility, noting that while service providers must meet regulatory standards, consumers also have obligations.

"This is a two-way process," he said.

The LTA continues to host consumer forums that bring together service providers and users -- including vulnerable groups such as persons with disabilities -- to promote inclusive engagement.

Reaffirming the authority's mandate, Fallah described the LTA as a neutral arbiter in the telecommunications space.

"We act as referees between service providers and consumers," he said. "When standards are not met, we intervene to ensure fairness and protect the public."

The campaign is expected to run throughout March, with officials hoping it will strengthen consumer confidence and improve accountability across Liberia's telecommunications sector.