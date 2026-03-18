Liberia: Ireland Deepens Liberia Partnership, Expands Focus On Governance, Gender and Climate

Ireland is expanding its development footprint in Liberia, with increased focus on governance reform, gender equality and climate action, Ambassador Gerald Considine said Tuesday, underscoring what he described as a deepening and long-term bilateral partnership.

Speaking in an interview on OK FM, Considine said Ireland's engagement has transitioned from post-war peacekeeping to a broader development agenda aligned with its global foreign policy priorities.

Ireland's presence in Liberia dates back to its role in the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL), where it contributed to stabilizing the country after years of civil conflict.

But Considine said the relationship has since evolved.

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"Our priorities include human rights, reducing humanitarian need and addressing poverty," he said. "As Liberia moved from conflict to recovery, Ireland shifted toward long-term development engagement through a dedicated country program."

Ireland opened its embassy in Monrovia in 2018, a move Considine described as a turning point in formalizing diplomatic and development ties.

The ambassador pointed to recent high-level engagements as evidence of Ireland's sustained investment in Liberia.

He cited the visit of Ireland's Minister for International Development, Neale Richmond, who met with President Joseph Boakai and senior government officials during a trip to Monrovia last year.

"He also opened our new chancery in Sinkor, reinforcing our long-term commitment to Liberia," Considine said. "As he noted, we are here to stay."

Governance remains central to Ireland's support, with a particular emphasis on transparency and accountability in public resource management.

"We work with organizations like Integrity Watch Liberia to promote better concession agreements that can increase national revenue and reduce poverty," Considine said.

He added that strengthening civil society oversight is key to ensuring sustainable development outcomes.

Considine said gender equality is integrated across all of Ireland's programming in Liberia, particularly efforts to increase women's participation in politics and decision-making.

"Women remain underrepresented in Liberia's legislature," he noted. "We also focus on sexual and reproductive health rights, especially for adolescent girls."

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Food security and nutrition also remain a priority, informed in part by Ireland's own history.

"This is deeply important to Ireland because of our experience with the Great Famine of the 1840s," Considine said.

He noted that Ireland works with international partners including UNICEF, Action Against Hunger and Concern Worldwide to strengthen Liberia's food systems and improve nutritional outcomes.

Climate change, Considine said, has become a growing priority under Ireland's 2024 development strategy.

"We recognize that countries like Liberia contribute the least to global emissions but are among the most affected," he said. "Our goal is to support efforts that address that imbalance."

Considine said Ireland's engagement in Liberia is designed to support long-term stability, inclusive growth and institutional strengthening.

"This partnership continues to evolve based on shared values and a commitment to sustainable development," he said.