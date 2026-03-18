Liberia: Tony Lawah Denies Role in New Georgia Eviction, Calls Allegations 'False and Devilish'

MONROVIA — Prominent businessman Tony Lawah, widely known as Abacha, has strongly denied any involvement in the Feb. 21, 2026 eviction at New Georgia Junction, describing reports linking him to the incident as "false, misleading, and devilish."

Speaking at a press conference over the weekend, Lawah said he was compelled to respond to what he called "disgusting lies and propaganda" aimed at damaging his reputation and shielding those responsible for the eviction.

"It is with a great deal of professional pain and disappointment that I invite you all here today to deliver this brief remark in response to disgusting lies and propaganda against my name and personalities in some devilish attempt to cover up for their reckless action carried out against some of my good friends and neighbors for many years in the New Georgia Junction area," his office stated.

Lawah recounted that the eviction, carried out by a court sheriff with the support of officers of the Liberia National Police, escalated into a chaotic and emotional scene.

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According to him, families and property owners were seen on live broadcasts pleading for help as the situation turned violent.

"While it is true that I do not in any way stand against the enforcement of the court mandate and the rule of law but as a human myself, I felt sad like most of you seeing people losing their investment and homes in just a single day, something they built over years," he said.

The businessman said he began noticing what he described as coordinated media reports falsely naming him as the orchestrator of the eviction, including claims that he was using a single land deed to seize properties across Gardnerville.

"Fellow Liberians, I want to categorically state through these medium that I, Mr. Tony Lawah AKA Abacha, I have no idea to, no connection with nor am I a party to the Feb. 21, 2026 New Georgia Junction Eviction," he clarified. "Any news or report on the contrary is false, misleading and devilish."

He urged citizens to demand proof from anyone invoking his name in land disputes.

"I also want to clarify that and admonish my fellow citizens, that whenever people come to evict you and call my name as the person behind it, please ask them to show you the evidence and prove to be sure of what they are telling you," he added.

Lawah alleged that unnamed individuals are exploiting vulnerable residents while using his identity as cover.

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He described the actors as "wicked elements" abusing power to seize land from "poor and powerless people," while creating tension between him and communities.

He maintained that his long-standing presence in the area reflects his commitment to community support and lawful conduct.

"As a Christian and God-fearing son of Jehovah, I will never act outside of the law and abuse the rights of my fellow human beings," he said.

Providing details of the legal basis for the eviction, Lawah cited a writ of possession issued by the Civil Law Court during its December Term A.D. 2025.

According to him, the case involves Chauncey Morris, through his attorney-in-fact Robert Morris and Andrea Morris, as plaintiffs, against Amos Daweyea, Mulbah Bayon, Ma Vat and others as defendants.

"Members of the press, do you hear or see my name on this? So why was my name in a picture being used?" he asked. "This is evil and dangerous to my life and safety."

Lawah warned that the continued use of his name in connection with the eviction poses a threat to his safety and reputation, reiterating that he prefers dialogue over destruction.

"For far too long I have been wrongfully accused by these people with hidden agenda and my name continues to be used as a scapegoat in places and communities I have no dealings with like in the case of the New Georgia Junction eviction," he said. "They are all lies in the absence of evidence and facts linking me to it. I would rather negotiate with people instead of demolishing their lives and hopes in very wicked manner."