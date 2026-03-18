Liberia: Govt Moves to Ease Liberia-Guinea Border Tensions

The Government of Liberia has announced a series of decisive measures aimed at easing rising tensions along its border with Guinea, including the immediate suspension of all mining-related activities in affected areas of Lofa County.

In an official statement, authorities emphasized that the situation along the Liberia-Guinea border remains under close monitoring and is being treated with the highest level of urgency.

The move comes amid recent concerns over troop movements and heightened anxiety among residents in border communities, particularly in Sorlumba in Lofa County.

As part of broader diplomatic efforts, the governments of Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone have issued a joint communiqué reaffirming their collective commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and security along their shared borders. The communiqué highlights the longstanding tradition of peaceful coexistence among communities in the Mano River region and calls for an immediate return to the established status quo.

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A key development welcomed by Liberian authorities is a directive issued by the Government of Guinea ordering its military forces to withdraw to their previous positions along the border. The Government of Liberia described the move as a constructive and confidence-building step toward de-escalating tensions and restoring normalcy in the region.

However, officials acknowledged that earlier troop movements observed in the Solumba area generated public concern. Following direct engagement with Guinean authorities, the Liberian government clarified that the movements were part of operational steps being taken to implement the withdrawal directive.

The three Heads of State further reaffirmed their commitment to resolving any disputes within the Mano River Union through peaceful diplomatic means. This approach aligns with the principles of the United Nations Charter, particularly Article 33, which encourages the settlement of disputes through dialogue, negotiation, and other non-violent mechanisms.

To reinforce stability and support ongoing de-escalation efforts, the Government of Liberia announced immediate measures, including the suspension of all operations of BK Enterprises, as well as sand mining and other mining activities by any company operating in the Lofa border area. Authorities indicated that the suspension would remain in effect pending the outcome of a comprehensive investigation by the National Security Council of Liberia.

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In addition, citizens residing in border communities have been urged to remain calm, law-abiding, and to refrain from taking matters into their own hands. The government assured the public that joint security forces are actively managing the situation and are committed to restoring order while ensuring the safety of all residents.

The government also issued a strong warning against the spread of misinformation and disinformation, cautioning that any attempts to sensationalize the situation or undermine national peace and security will not be tolerated. Media institutions were encouraged to report responsibly and seek official clarification where necessary.

Reaffirming its commitment to national security, the Government of Liberia stressed that it will continue to work constructively with neighboring countries to preserve peace and stability within the Mano River Union. Authorities assured the public that updates will be provided as the situation evolves, underscoring the government's determination to safeguard its territorial integrity while promoting regional cooperation.