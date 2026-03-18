Liberia: Samuel Jackson Surrenders Travel Documents

Samuel Jackson, husband of the late Toni Jackson, has surrendered his travel documents to the Liberia National Police (LNP) as authorities continue their investigation into his wife's death, which occurred on March 12 under circumstances that have drawn widespread public attention and concern.

The announcement was made during a major press conference held by LNP Inspector General Gregory O.W. Coleman on Tuesday, March 17. Speaking to journalists, IGP Coleman provided a detailed account of the ongoing investigation and assured the public that the process is transparent, methodical, and conducted fully in accordance with the law.

"We know that people have a lot of questions with the unfolding of events today, especially with the release of Mr. Jackson to his lawyers," IGP Coleman said. "We promise that Mr. Jackson's rights will be protected under the law. He has surrendered all his travel documents as part of his commitment to remain in the country for the investigation. He will stay in touch with the police throughout this process until we reach a conclusion."

IGP Coleman confirmed that the official autopsy of Mrs. Jackson has been completed, though he explained that further analysis is still ongoing. He noted that these additional tests are critical for informing the next steps in the investigation.

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"The autopsy has been conducted. Further analysis has been done, and more testing is underway," Coleman said. "Some of the information from these tests is very crucial for us to make an informed decision as to what actions to take. Hopefully, within the next 72 hours, we should have all of the results necessary to inform the next steps in this investigation."

When asked about the timeline for receiving the full autopsy report, Coleman explained that while the bulk of the autopsy has been completed, certain additional testing may require sending samples abroad for further analysis.

"I can't tell you exactly how soon we'll have everything because, if the doctor decides a toxicology test is required, that part may have to be sent overseas for proper analysis. But within the 72-hour framework, we expect to have sufficient information to make an informed decision," he said.

Samuel Jackson's release from police custody earlier yesterday morning (Tuesday) raised questions from the public regarding the conditions under which he would remain in Liberia during the ongoing probe. IGP Coleman clarified that no restraining order has been issued at this time, but Mr. Jackson has agreed to cooperate fully.

"At this point in time, there is no restraining order. But as part of Mr. Jackson's commitment that he will remain in the country for the investigation, he, through his lawyers, surrendered all of his travel documents to the national police," Coleman said. "He will remain in close contact with the police throughout the duration of this investigation until we reach a conclusion. His lawyers have guaranteed that he will not leave the country."

Coleman also noted that Mr. Jackson's release does not signal the end of the investigation. "As soon as we have additional information on the next steps to be taken, it will be communicated to the public. We are committed to keeping the process open and transparent," he added.

During the press conference, reporters inquired about the two domestic workers who were employed in the Jackson household. Deputy Inspector General for Criminal Investigation, Intelligence, and Interpol, Simeon Frank, provided clarification on their involvement.

"They were part of the household in which the incident occurred. We brought them in because we needed to speak with them in the presence of their legal representatives," Frank explained. "They were not suspects. Should any culpability be determined on their part, they will be charged accordingly, as is the case for anyone found culpable in this investigation."

Coleman emphasized that legal representation and transparency have been a cornerstone of the investigation from the start. "At every stage of the investigation, those we are speaking with are represented by legal counsel. This is part of the transparency. This is not a Gestapo operation. This is an open and transparent process," he said.

Questions from reporters also focused on the family's decision to hire an independent forensic investigator to conduct a separate autopsy. IGP Coleman addressed these concerns directly.

"We did not receive a formal position from the family about this, but we welcome it. It is a good thing that they are hiring their own forensic investigator. We have no opposition to it," Coleman said. "The law requires that at least two credible persons be present for an autopsy. We had our pathologist, the homicide investigation team, and representatives from the South African embassy present. So, we met the requirements by law."

He further emphasized the credentials of the official pathologist conducting the autopsy. "Sometimes people question the credibility of the pathologist. All you have to do is check with the Medical and Dental Council. They are responsible for certifying these professionals. The pathologist we are working with is officially certified and approved by the Ministry of Justice to conduct these investigations. We didn't just pick someone randomly."

IGP Coleman also provided clarity on the status of the Jackson residence, which remains an active crime scene.

"The house is still an active crime scene. Mr. Jackson will not be allowed to enter alone until we declare it safe. If he needs to access anything in the house, he must do so under the supervision of law enforcement officers," Coleman said.

He added that this measure is necessary to preserve the integrity of the investigation and ensure that evidence is protected. "We have not declared the scene safe yet, and we need officers to remain there until the investigation is complete."

Despite Jackson's compliance, public calls for accountability remain persistent. Civil society groups and members of the public continue to emphasize the need for a transparent, impartial, and thorough investigation.

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"Legal cooperation does not silence the call for justice," one human rights advocate said. "Liberians are watching closely. The public expects accountability, transparency, and that the full weight of the law is applied fairly and without favoritism."

The press conference also addressed the circulation of information on social media regarding the submission of letters and requests for independent autopsies. Coleman cautioned the public against relying on unverified posts.

"If anyone posts on Facebook claiming they submitted a letter to the police, please ask for a return copy showing it was officially delivered. Misleading the public is counterproductive. The intent is to ensure the full legal process is completed, not to circulate misinformation," he said.

IGP Coleman confirmed that the investigation remains active, with additional testing, forensic analysis, and consultations continuing. He reiterated the anticipated timeline for the next key updates.

"Within 72 hours, we expect to have sufficient information to make an informed decision regarding this case. Any new developments will be communicated to the public in a timely manner," he said.

Coleman concluded by emphasizing the LNP's commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law. "This is a high-profile case, and we understand the public's concerns. We are working diligently to ensure the investigation is comprehensive, fair, and transparent. All parties involved are being treated in accordance with the law, and the public will continue to be updated at every stage."