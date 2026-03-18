Liberia: Senator Joseph's Party Holds First Nat'l Convention

The People's Action Party (PAP), founded by Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph, is positioning itself at the center of Liberia's political spectrum as it seeks to attract voters ahead of the 2029 presidential and legislative elections.

Party members will gather for PAP's first official National Convention from March 27-29 in Bentonville (Bentol), Montserrado County, under the theme "Action for the People."

Delegates will elect officers, approve the party's bylaws, and begin crafting the party platform, according to a press release issued Monday by the party's Communications Bureau.

Founded by Liberians determined to move beyond politics as usual, PAP emerged from a grassroots movement calling for transparent governance, equal opportunity, and sustainable national development.

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The party brings together Liberians of diverse regions and backgrounds around a common commitment to integrity, unity, inclusion, innovation, and public service--advancing policies and leadership that uplift communities, strengthen democratic institutions, and expand opportunity for all.

"This convention marks a historic milestone in PAP's growth and institutional development," the release stated.

Delegates from across Liberia and the diaspora will deliberate on pressing national issues, adopt key policies, and fortify the party's organizational structure as PAP prepares to play a constructive role in Liberia's democratic process.

"It will also be a moment to reflect on PAP's progress, renew our pledge to the Liberian people, and chart a clear path toward responsible leadership and national transformation," the party added.

PAP extended an invitation to its members and partners, civil society organizations, members of the National Legislature, leaders of political parties, the Liberian Bar Association, the Press Union of Liberia, media institutions, and the general public to follow and engage with the event.

"Together, we remain committed to building a united, transparent, and prosperous Liberia."