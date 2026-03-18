Nigeria: Okpekpe 10km Road Race Set for Return On 23 May

press release

The Okpekpe race has established itself as a landmark event in Nigerian athletics

The Okpekpe International 10km Road Race, Nigeria's most prestigious road-running event, will return on 23 May, with organisers promising a bigger and more innovative spectacle for its 11th edition.

Mike Itemuagbor, Chief Executive Officer of Pamodzi Sports International, confirmed the race's comeback, noting that it will return stronger after unforeseen circumstances forced the cancellation of the 2025 edition.

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"The Okpekpe race is coming back stronger in 2026. Circumstances beyond our control ensured we could not hold last year. We have received a lot of inquiries from both athletes and officials who wanted to participate in the event and we explained to them that the race will come back this year for its 11th edition," Mr Itemuagbor said.

The Okpekpe race has established itself as a landmark event in Nigerian athletics. It was the first road-running competition in the country to have its course measured by a World Athletics-certified measurer and, in 2015, became the first road race in West Africa to attain label status.

Since then, the race has progressed from bronze to gold label status, consistently attracting elite runners from Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Morocco, Bahrain, and Nigeria.

Beyond competition, the event has had a lasting impact on its host community. The race has helped put Okpekpe, a rural town in Edo State, on the global sporting map, while also driving local economic activity and tourism.

"We want to thank the thousands that communicated with us via telephones, emails, and our social media handles and assure them that we are not only coming back this May but that the event has come to stay," Itemuagbor added.

The race has also produced notable performances over the years. Daniel Ebenyo set the men's course record of 28:28 in 2023, while Caroline Kipkirui holds the women's course record at 32:38.

Organisers say the 2026 edition will introduce new innovations aimed at improving the experience for athletes, spectators, and the host community, while maintaining its reputation as a world-class event.

"We are delighted that we have been able to turn Nigeria into a destination of sort for sports in the world, opened the rustic, rural Okpekpe community and its environs to the world, and have encouraged so many other road race organisers to emulate what we have been doing and get them to aspire to get label status," Mr Itemuagbor said.

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With anticipation building ahead of the 23 May event, organisers believe the 2026 edition will add another memorable chapter to the race's legacy, with expectations of top-class performances and the emergence of new champions.