Nigeria: Benin Queen Faces Eviction Over Peller's Unauthorised Palace Access

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Peller visited the Oba of Benin palace on 6 March as part of his nationwide tour.

The Benin Traditional Council (BTC) has condemned the visit of TikToker and streamer Habeeb "Peller" Adelaja, to the Benin Palace, describing it as unauthorised.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Peller visited the palace on 6 March as part of his nationwide tour, during which some palace officials received him.

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In a statement issued on Tuesday and made available to TVC News, the council's Secretary, Frank Irabor, said the visit amounted to a serious breach of protocol and a desecration of the palace's sacred grounds.

He stressed that the palace is not a public space for casual visits or content creation, but a revered spiritual and cultural institution rooted in centuries-old traditions.

Mr Irabor added that the palace had taken action against the queen and others who were involved in or featured during the visit.

The statement reads in part: "The Benin Traditional Council views this incident with the utmost gravity. The palace is not a public thoroughfare or a location for frivolous content creation; it is the ancient and spiritual seat of the Oba of Benin, governed by centuries of tradition, custom, and sacred protocols. A staff member of the Benin Traditional Council, identified as Mr Omuemu, has been detained by the Nigerian Police Force.

"He has been charged in court for causing a breach of the peace and abetting the unauthorised entry.

Furthermore, it is with deep regret that the council confirms that a Queen of the palace, who was unfortunately involved in the incident, is now facing serious disciplinary proceedings. In accordance with Benin traditions and customs, these proceedings may result in her removal from the palace."

Apology

Additionally, Mr Irabor said the council had invited Peller to appear before a committee of chiefs set up to investigate the matter so that he could present his own account.

However, he noted that Peller failed to honour the invitation, despite having used the same palace channels that had earlier granted him access.

"Mr Adelaja and his entourage entered the palace without the requisite permission from the council, and their subsequent conduct caused significant embarrassment and a breach of the peace within the palace grounds. The council is therefore using this public medium to demand that Mr Adelaja present himself immediately to the relevant authorities within the council.

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"His unapproved visit has caused untold distress to many people, and as such, he must tender an unreserved written apology to the palace for his unauthorised access, and the embarrassment caused", said Mr Irabor.

Legal action

Mr Irabor further stated that Peller's failure to comply with the council's directives would leave it with no option but to take legal action.

"The appropriate law enforcement agencies have been duly informed of this matter and are standing by to take necessary action against him. The Benin Traditional Council assures the public and the entire Benin nation that it remains the unwavering custodian of our age-old customs and traditions.

"While unscrupulous elements may occasionally attempt to undermine our sacred institutions, banking on the fatherly and forgiving disposition of His Royal Majesty, Omo N'Oba N'Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, they do so at their peril."

He reiterated that the council was fully equipped with the necessary institutional mechanisms to address such breaches promptly and prevent a recurrence.

Mr Irabor also expressed appreciation to the public for their concern and continued support in upholding the sanctity and dignity of the Benin throne.

As of press time, Peller hasn't responded to the council's demands.