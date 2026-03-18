Liberia: Mcgill Jones Bids Farewell At Finance Ministry As He Transitions to Executive Mansion Role

Monrovia — A formal atmosphere of transition and renewed commitment marked Tuesday's farewell ceremony of Bill McGill Jones at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, as the outgoing Deputy Minister for Administration officially concluded his service after nearly three years of reform-centered leadership.

The handover program drew senior officials, staff, and stakeholders of the ministry, as McGill Jones transferred responsibilities to Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan following his recent appointment by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. as Deputy Minister of State at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs.

In his farewell remarks, McGill Jones reflected on the progress achieved since assuming office in February 2024, noting that his tenure began amid structural and administrative challenges that demanded urgent attention and decisive action.

He explained that key systems within the ministry, including personnel management, procurement processes, and digital services, required significant upgrades, but emphasized that those early setbacks inspired a wave of reforms that reshaped administrative operations.

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"We met a system that required more than routine management; it required bold decisions, strategic thinking, and a commitment to transforming challenges into opportunities for institutional growth," McGill Jones said.

Throughout his administration, the Department of Administration undertook wide-ranging initiatives designed to strengthen internal systems and improve employee welfare, including the revival of staff insurance programs, the reopening of the ministry clinic, and the introduction of staff buses to address transportation constraints.

According to McGill Jones, these efforts were complemented by robust capacity-building programs that impacted hundreds of employees, equipping them with technical skills in financial management, customer service, and public sector administration through collaborations with national and international institutions.

He further highlighted the establishment of the Young Professional Internship Program, which created opportunities for young Liberians to gain practical experience across government institutions, thereby contributing to national workforce development.

The outgoing official also underscored the importance of long-term planning, pointing to the ministry's five-year strategic plan, which aims to enhance fiscal discipline, promote transparency, and ensure efficient service delivery across all departments.

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Reflecting on his transition, McGill Jones stressed that leadership should always prioritize institutional continuity over personal recognition, urging staff to remain committed to the ministry's mission and values.

"Leadership is temporary, but institutions must endure, and it is our responsibility to leave behind systems that will continue to deliver long after we have moved on," he stated.

He praised the support received from the ministry's leadership and staff, and acknowledged the collaborative spirit that enabled the successful implementation of reforms during his tenure, while expressing confidence that the progress achieved would be sustained.

McGill Jones also paid tribute to Assistant Minister Paul Tamba Lamin, describing him as a reliable partner whose dedication and innovation contributed significantly to the administration's accomplishments.

As he assumes his new role at the Executive Mansion, McGill Jones reaffirmed his commitment to public service, indicating that his transition represents a continuation of his efforts to strengthen governance and administrative efficiency at a broader national level.

The ceremony ended with expressions of appreciation from colleagues and a shared resolve among ministry staff to build upon the foundation laid during his tenure, as the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning continues its drive toward institutional excellence and improved public service delivery.