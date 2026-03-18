Nigeria: Papa Ajasco's Claim of Being Broke Untrue, Says Wale Adenuga

Veteran filmmaker and Chief Executive Officer of Wale Adenuga Productions, Wale Adenuga, has dismissed claims by actor Abiodun Ayoyinka, popularly known as Papa Ajasco, that he is facing financial hardship.

Ayoyinka recently stirred reactions online after alleging he was broke despite his long-running role in the popular television series Papa Ajasco and Company.

Reacting in a statement on Wednesday, Adenuga described the claims as "false and misleading", noting that Ayoyinka has not been barred from taking up advertising jobs, noting that he is only required to seek official approval in line with brand protection policies tied to the Papa Ajasco and Company franchise.

He described Ayoyinka as a versatile actor who bears a striking resemblance to the original Papa Ajasco character he created in 1976, noting that there has been no serious disagreement between them.

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Providing background, Adenuga explained that Ayoyinka had a long career as a civil servant with the Lagos State Government, where he served for over three decades and was part of the state's cultural troupe.

He said, "Candidly, I want to address the wave of misinformation, emotional commentary, and uninformed public intervention that has followed his recent media interview. I am doing this not with malice, but in the interest of truth, transparency, and the integrity of a legacy that has entertained millions of Nigerians for decades.

"I am doing this not with malice, but in the interest of truth, transparency, and the integrity of a legacy that has entertained millions of Nigerians for decades. Abiodun Ayoyinka was a civil servant with the Lagos State Government for over three decades. He was even the face of the state's cultural troupe, which endeared him to the likes of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his time as governor, as well as his successors. He retired not too long ago. In fact, we used to seek permission from his office anytime we needed him on location."

On allegations of neglect, Adenuga said the production company had supported the actor over the years.

"We gave him a car at some point, just as we did for Pa James. He has also used several vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz. To the best of my knowledge, he also owns a house in Ogun State," he said.

He clarified that restrictions on the use of the "Papa Ajasco" brand for personal ventures were necessary to protect its identity, stressing that actors are not barred from taking on other jobs.

"He cannot use the copyrighted brand name Papa Ajasco for personal ventures because it is our duty to protect the brand from inappropriate usage that could damage its reputation," he said.

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Questioning claims of financial hardship, he asked: "Why is Abiodun Ayoyinka claiming to be broke? Where are the investments from his over 30 years of meritorious service... What happened to his gratuities?"

Adenuga also noted that other cast members of the series, including Pa James and other popular characters, continue to take on independent roles outside the show.

He added that actors typically spend only about six weeks annually on set, giving them ample time for other ventures.

Adenuga reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining professional relationships and thanked the public for its concern and support.