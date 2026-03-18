Nigeria: History Will Remember You, VC Says As Ebonyi ICT University Matriculates Pioneer Students

Vice Chancellor (VC) of Ebonyi State University of ICT, Science and Technology, Oferekpe-Agbaja, Izzi (UICTO) Engr. Prof. Ernest Egba has assured the 187 pioneer matriculating students of the university that their names will be written in the varsity's history books for choosing "courage over uncertainty".

Egba urged the students at the UICTO's maiden matriculation ceremony on March 14, 2026, to carry the institution's name with pride and conduct themselves with excellence.

UICTO was formally established in December 2021. The university was in January 2025 granted its operational licence by the National Universities Commission (NUC). In August 2025, UICTO commenced real academic activities.

The visitor, Governor of Ebonyi State Francis Nwifuru, led government officials to the matriculation ceremony.

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Prof Egba said the university's growth has been organic and intentional, with sustainability in mind.

"History will remember you as the foundation class. You believed in a young institution. You embraced a bold vision. You chose courage over uncertainty," he told the matriculants.

"Today, as you take the matriculation oath, understand that you are stepping into responsibility. This University will challenge you. It will stretch your intellect. It will demand discipline. It will require integrity. But if you give your best, it will prepare you for a future beyond imagination."

The VC noted that "Ebonyi State University of ICT, Science and Technology Oferekpe (UICTO) was once an idea -- a bold and prophetic vision conceived in the mind of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Builder Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru. It was born from the conviction that the future belongs to those who master technology, innovation, and digital knowledge."

He recalled that when he was entrusted with the responsibility to translate the governor's vision into reality, he accepted the assignment with humility and determination.

"UICTO was formally established in December 2021. At that time, it existed primarily as a dream supported by documentation, strategic planning, and unwavering belief. The journey from conception to realization was not without challenges. Every new institution faces scepticism. Every bold initiative faces obstacles. But vision backed by leadership and faith always prevails," he continued.

"In January 2025, the University was granted its operational licence by the National Universities Commission (NUC). That moment was historic. It signified national validation. It affirmed that our academic structure, staffing framework, governance systems, and infrastructural readiness met the standards required to operate as a university.

"In August 2025, UICTO commenced real academic activities. From vision in 2021...... To licensing in 2025...... To academic operations in the same year...... This is the story of focused leadership and purposeful governance.

"Today, UICTO has enrolled 187 students across 20 academic Departments. One hundred and eighty seven young minds. Twenty Departments of innovation and discovery. One growing institution with limitless potential.

"We did not rush growth for the sake of numbers. We built strategically. We built with structure. We built with sustainability in mind. Each of the 20 Departments represents a pillar of the digital future. Each student represents possibility. Each classroom session represents preparation for global relevance. These 187 students are not just undergraduates. They are the first wave of digital pioneers who will shape the identity of this university for generations."

Before the next academic session, Egba said, the university intends to move to its permanent site at Oferekpe which will host research centres, innovation hubs, laboratories, lecture complexes, and student facilities designed to nurture global competitiveness.

He added that the university, through the governor's support, aims to Increase the number of undergraduate programmes, engage more teaching staff, expand non-teaching staff for administrative efficiency, develop advanced laboratories and digital infrastructure, foster research, innovation and entrepreneurship programmes.

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Concluding his speech, Prof Egba prayed the governor to grant the following requests: "Make the Vocational College at the Centenary City the Satellite Campus of University of ICT Oferekpe (specifically, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Research Centre), even when we must have moved to the permanent site.

"Grant University of ICT Oferekpe the access, take-over permission, and usage of the machinery and tools including the solar energy apparatus at the Vocational College for the training and re-training of our students and staff towards sustainable skill acquisition.

"Grant us the approval to conduct NUC resource verification of more ICT-driven programmes in the university.

"Give us both financial and security support to host a public exhibition of our products to showcase to the world what ICT University has produced within her short period of existence."