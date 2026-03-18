Nigeria: Eid El-Fitr - Sokoto Police Issue Security Warning

As Muslims across Nigeria prepare to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, the Sokoto State Police Command has issued a warning, urging heightened vigilance among residents in the face of persistent insecurity in parts of the state.

The Command, in a statement released by its Public Relations Officer, Ahmad Rufa'i, said the advisory became necessary to ensure peaceful celebrations, particularly in a period often exploited by criminal elements.

Nigeria has been grappling with multiple layers of insecurity from terrorism in the North-West to sporadic urban crimes, making festive periods a time of increased alert for security agencies and citizens alike.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ahmed Musa, has directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and tactical units to intensify patrols and intelligence-led operations across Sokoto State.

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The police said the move is aimed at preventing any breakdown of law and order before, during, and after the Sallah festivities.

"There will be enhanced visibility policing and strategic deployment of personnel across key locations," the statement noted, adding that efforts are already underway to forestall potential threats.

The Command specifically raised concern over crimes such as phone snatching, pickpocketing, and traffic-related violations, which often spike during large public gatherings.

Residents were advised to remain law-abiding and exercise caution in crowded areas, while parents and guardians were urged to closely monitor their children and wards to prevent involvement in reckless or unlawful activities.

The police further stressed the importance of community cooperation in tackling insecurity, noting that effective policing requires timely and credible information from the public.

Citizens were therefore encouraged to report any suspicious movements or activities to the nearest police station or through the Command's emergency control line.

Security experts have repeatedly emphasised that vigilance at the community level remains a critical line of defence against crime, especially in regions battling security pressures.

The Sokoto Police Command also reassured residents of its readiness to respond swiftly to emergencies, noting that operatives have been deployed across the state in large numbers.

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It added that collaboration with other security agencies, community leaders, and relevant stakeholders has been strengthened to ensure coordinated responses to any threats.

The development reflects a broader nationwide push by security agencies to maintain order during festive periods, amid ongoing efforts to curb criminal activities.

While reassuring the public, the police reiterated that maintaining peace is a shared responsibility between security agencies and citizens.