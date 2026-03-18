Nigeria/Congo-Kinshasa: World Cup Play-Offs - NFF Appeals FIFA Ruling Over DR Congo Eligibility Dispute

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has launched an appeal against a decision by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, which dismissed its complaint regarding the eligibility of several Democratic Republic of Congo players

The petition centred on the eligibility of certain DR Congo players who featured in the decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup African play-off clash against Nigeria, held in Rabat, Morocco, on 16 November 2025.

NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi confirmed that the federation had received FIFA's ruling but would challenge the outcome.

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"We have received the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on our petition, but we are not satisfied with the ruling, which rejected our case. I want to assure Nigerians that the NFF has immediately commenced the process of appealing the decision," Sanusi said.

The federation had lodged the complaint shortly after the match, alleging irregularities in the documentation process used to secure eligibility for some DR Congo players. The NFF claimed there were issues surrounding the issuance of passports that enabled those players to participate in the play-offs.

The high-stakes encounter, staged at the Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium, served as the final qualifying hurdle for the African play-off route to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After a fiercely contested match ended 1-1 following regulation and extra time, DR Congo emerged victorious via a sudden-death penalty shoot-out, sealing qualification at Nigeria's expense.

Despite FIFA's dismissal of the initial complaint, the NFF's decision to appeal signals its determination to pursue the matter through the appropriate legal channels and seek further review of the eligibility concerns.

The outcome of the appeal could have significant implications not only for the play-off result but also for regulatory oversight of player eligibility in international competitions.