Liberia: Court Throws Out Nocal Ex-CEO Case Over Trial Delay

Monrovia — Criminal Court "C" has dismissed the indictment against former National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) Chief Executive Officer Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis and her co-defendant, Richman Jallah, citing the prosecution's failure to commence trial within the timeframe required by law.

In a ruling delivered Tuesday, Assigned Circuit Judge Ousman F. Feika said the court found no legally sufficient reason to deny the defense's motion to dismiss.

"Having met the requirement of the law and the respondent not having shown legally sufficient reasons why the motion should not be granted, the court grants the motion and dismisses the indictment," Judge Feika ruled.

The court held that the defendants' constitutional rights were violated due to the government's prolonged delay in prosecuting the case, stressing that timely trials are a fundamental legal obligation.

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The dismissal was, however, without prejudice, meaning the state retains the right to refile the charges. The court further ordered that the defendants be discharged from all crimes listed in the indictment and that their constitutional rights be fully restored.

The case centered on allegations of economic sabotage, fraud, and procurement violations tied to vehicle purchases and consultancy contracts at NOCAL. Defense lawyers argued that the prolonged indictment imposed travel restrictions on the defendants, preventing them from seeking medical care, conducting business, and attending to family obligations abroad.

Judge Feika rejected the prosecution's claim that the defendants failed to help expedite the trial, emphasizing that the burden rests squarely on the state to ensure a speedy prosecution.

Dennis was suspended in February 2025 amid corruption allegations involving the alleged misuse of Corporate Social Responsibility Funds (CSRF) and a controversial US$75,000 SUV purchase. An investigation by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) later led to her indictment on multiple charges, including claims that she manipulated procurement processes to award a US$585,000 consultancy contract to West Africa Geo-Services.

Throughout the investigation, Dennis denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that the funds were used for legitimate purposes, including support to community initiatives and political activities. She also described the allegations as politically motivated and said she had fully cooperated with investigators by providing documents and engaging relevant departments.

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Her indictment was ultimately dismissed in March 2026 after prosecutors failed to move the case to trial within the statutory period, bringing a temporary halt to one of the country's high-profile corruption cases.