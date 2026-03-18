Nigeria: Sanusi Will Lead Sallah Durbar in Kano - Govt

The Kano State Government has announced that the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, will lead this year's Eid-el-Fitr Durbar, even as it unveiled strict guidelines to prevent a breakdown of law and order during the celebrations.

The government said the decision, approved by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, followed credible intelligence reports indicating attempts by some individuals to create unrest during the Sallah period.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, the government said it remained committed to preserving Kano's cultural heritage but would prioritise peace and security.

According to the statement, Hawan Idi (Eid Durbar) will be conducted by Emir Sanusi from the Kofar Mata Eid Ground through designated routes to Gidan Shettima, terminating at Kofar Fatalwa of the emir's palace.

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It added that Hawan Nasarawa would be held in a modified form without horseback displays, while Hawan Daushe, Hawan Fanisau and Hawan Dorayi have been suspended for the time being in the interest of public safety.

The government said all security agencies had been directed to intensify surveillance and ensure strict compliance with the directives before, during and after the festive period.

It urged residents to remain calm, law-abiding and cooperative with security agencies, while cautioning against the spread of unverified information.

The government further assured the public of its commitment to a peaceful and hitch-free Sallah celebration, wishing Muslims in the state a joyous Eid-el-Fitr.

The Durbar, a centuries-old cultural procession, has been thrown into uncertainty following conflicting statements from government officials on whether it will hold this year, given the unresolved legal battle between Sanusi II and Aminu Ado Bayero.

While Governor Yusuf reinstated Sanusi II in 2024, Bayero continues to contest his dethronement in court, leaving the emirship in dispute.

The government recently hinted that the stool controversy would soon be resolved.