Nigeria: Nwabali Out, Okoye in As Chelle Invites 23 Players for 4-Nation Friendly Tournament

The Super Eagles of Nigeria duo of Victor Osimhen and Stanley Nwabali are the notable absentees as Nigeria invites 23 players for the upcoming friendly matches with Iran and Jordan.

Osimhen has been on form for Galatasaray in the league and UEFA Champions League, but no reason was given for his absence, while Nwabali is without a club since leaving Chippa United.

Despite the absence of the duo, coach Eric Chelle has called up replacements Paul Onuachu in attack, and goalkeeper Maduka Okoye who returns to the Eagles since his November 2025 invitation.

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Amas Obasogie is also conspicuously absent following poor form and alleged match-fixing troubles in which he was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing, and his place is taken by Greece-based Adeleye Adebayo.

Onuachu has not stopped scoring in the Turkish League in eight consecutive matches, and matches in all competition. The 31-year-old striker tops the scorers' chart with 21 league goals, and will be expected to lead the line in Osimhen's absence.

Chelle also extended invitations to Philip Otele Collins, Yira Sor, and Scotland-based Emmanuel Fernandez for likely debuts. The old cast that won bronze at AFCON 2025 are also invited for the friendly matches, with Calvin Bassey in a defence, captain Wilfred Ndidi in midfield, and Ademola Lookman in attack.

Nigeria will slug it out with Iran in Antalya on 27th March, and face Jordan on 31st March in the four-nation tournament arranged by Jordan, with Costa Rica the fourth participant.

FULL LIST: SUPER EAGLES INVITEES FOR IRAN & JORDAN

Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Adeleye Adebayo (Volos FC, Greece); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus)

Defenders: Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Emmanuel Fernandez (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Coventry FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy)

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor AS, Turkey); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Philip Otele (Hamburger SV, Germany); Collins Yira Sor (KRC Genk, Belgium)

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