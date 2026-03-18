Liberia: Shock and Speculation Surround Death of Samuel Jackson's Wife

- Renowned Liberian economist and politician Samuel Jackson is under investigation at the headquarters of the Liberia National Police (LNP) in Monrovia in connection with the death of his South African wife, as authorities probe the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police spokesperson Sam Collins confirmed that Jackson appeared at LNP headquarters with his legal team after being invited to assist with the investigation. He has since been declared a suspect following preliminary findings that indicate possible injuries to the deceased's body.

According to police, the investigation was initiated after officers observed a deep laceration on the head and visible bruises during their initial examination of the body, raising suspicions of foul play.

The LNP has stated that the case is now being treated as a suspected homicide, while assuring the public that regular updates will be provided as the probe continues. Authorities have also urged citizens to remain calm and refrain from spreading information that could interfere with the ongoing investigation.

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The incident follows the death of Jackson's wife on Friday, March 13, 2026, which he initially described as the result of a medical emergency. Jackson previously stated that his wife had been in critical condition and was unable to receive urgent medical attention due to the reported unavailability of an ambulance. He added that efforts to arrange overseas treatment were unsuccessful.

Jackson also disclosed that his wife had a history of seizure-related illness, a medical condition that can cause sudden loss of consciousness, convulsions, or abnormal brain activity, sometimes linked to epilepsy or other health complications.

However, police say their interest in the case increased after noticing injuries on the body that warranted further investigation. Officers have since maintained a presence at Jackson's residence as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Meanwhile, the case has sparked strong public reaction, with many Liberians on social media calling for a thorough and transparent investigation amid allegations of possible domestic violence. Images and videos circulating online--allegedly linked to the deceased before her death--have further fueled public concern, though these claims have not been independently verified by authorities.

Jackson has denied any wrongdoing and has urged the public to allow the police to conduct a professional investigation. The Liberia National Police maintains it is committed to establishing the facts surrounding the death in accordance with the law.