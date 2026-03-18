Liberia: Rep. Fahnbulleh Calls for Calm As Tension Remains High Along Liberia-Guinea Border

- Representative Foday E. Fahnbulleh, Chairman on Concessions and lawmaker of Bong County District #7, has urged all Liberians to remain calm as President Joseph Nyuma Boakai travels to Conakry, Guinea, to hold critical peace talks over the ongoing Liberia-Guinea border dispute.

The call for national composure comes amid escalating tensions along the border, where recent confrontations have alarmed citizens and national stakeholders.

Representative Fahnbulleh emphasized that the President's diplomatic mission is a decisive step toward resolving disputes peacefully while preserving Liberia's long-standing friendly relations with Guinea.

"Liberians must trust in the government's efforts to protect our territorial integrity through dialogue and diplomacy," Fahnbulleh said. He cautioned citizens against spreading unverified reports that could inflame border communities.

The Conakry discussions will focus on contested areas, particularly in Lofa County, strengthen cooperation between local authorities on both sides, and ensure stability for affected residents.

Fahnbulleh stressed that these talks align with Liberia's broader commitment to regional peace under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) framework.

The lawmaker assured Liberians that the government remains fully engaged in safeguarding national sovereignty while prioritizing the welfare and security of citizens living near the border