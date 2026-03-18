Liberia: Disaster Strikes Panta District

16 March 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Edwin N Khakie

- Storm Destroys Homes, Isolates Community

A violent storm swept through Jorwah Town over the weekend, destroying rooftops, damaging homes, and crippling the community's only radio station. The disaster has left families stranded and residents cut off from vital information.

Heavy winds and rain ripped through multiple households, leaving residents struggling to secure shelter and basic necessities. The local radio station, a critical source of news and emergency updates, suffered severe damage to its building and solar panels, halting broadcasts and creating a communication blackout.

Journalist Mustapha Kamara, reporting from the scene, said residents are urgently appealing to Bong County District #4 Representative Robert Flomo Womba, humanitarian organizations, and the national government for immediate assistance. "Families need roofing materials, food, and other relief items to rebuild their homes and restore the radio station," Kamara said.

Community members stressed that swift intervention is essential to prevent further hardship and help restore normal life. The storm has highlighted the vulnerability of rural communities to natural disasters and the urgent need for responsive disaster management and support systems in Bong County.

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