Gambia: Govt Rejects Call to Reprimand Gtboard Over Single-Bidder Contract Award

The government has rejected a National Assembly recommendation that the Gambia Tourism Board (GTBoard) be reprimanded for awarding all contract lots of the eco-lodges project to a single bidder, a decision lawmakers said went against the guidance of the Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA).

The position was outlined by the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Abdoulie Jobe, in government's official response and update to the National Assembly on the report and resolutions stemming from a petition filed by concerned staff of the GTBoard.

In its earlier resolution, the Assembly had recommended that the tourism board be reprimanded for allocating all the contract lots to one bidder, a move lawmakers said contravened GPPA recommendations that the lots be awarded to different contractors. However, in its response, government stated that the recommendation was rejected.

While rejecting that particular proposal, government accepted several other key recommendations arising from the Assembly's review of the matter.

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Among them is the call for the Inspector General of Police to investigate the Chairman of the Contracts Committee, Mr. Ousainou Senghore. Lawmakers had recommended that he be investigated for allegedly misleading committee members by presenting a wrong analysis of the financial performance of LERR Group, which they said affected the scoring and evaluation process. Government accepted the recommendation that he be investigated and prosecuted if found wanting.

Government also accepted the recommendation that the GPPA ensure that all its contract-related recommendations are adhered to and implemented by awarding institutions.

Another accepted recommendation tasks the Finance and Public Accounts Committee (FPAC) to further investigate who authorised the construction of a hotel in Barra but was later abandoned after costing millions of dalasis, and to report back to the National Assembly.

On the issue of payments to suppliers for materials meant for the eco-lodges project, government said it has followed legal advice from the Solicitor General and Legal Secretary to terminate the contract with LERR Group and instruct the GTBoard to commence legal action against the company.

The same legal advice will guide the future of the eco-lodges construction, with government again stating that the contract should be terminated and legal steps taken against the contractor.

Government also accepted recommendations for police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the contractor's alleged underperformance and the proposed Sir Dawda Kairaba Hotel project in Barra.

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Other accepted measures include requiring proof of VAT payment on funds disbursed to the contractor and directing FPAC to investigate why approval was granted for the lots arrangement.

Meanwhile, government confirmed that LERR Group has already been blacklisted, noting that the decision aligns with an earlier cabinet resolution due to the company's serious underperformance on the eco-lodges and other government projects.

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