Gambia: Court Summons Efsth Chief Medical Director Over Post-Mortem Report

17 March 2026
The Point (Banjul)
By Makutu Manneh

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh has ordered the Chief Medical Director of the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) to appear in court and explain why he shouldn't be cited for contempt. The order relates to a murder trial where the post-mortem report is missing.

The report is for Cherno Touray, allegedly stabbed to death in Brufut. Mariama Jallow is on trial for the killing. The police requested the post-mortem on December 1, 2023, but EFSTH hasn't produced the report.

Justice Jaiteh stated that the report is crucial for determining the cause of death and the court's ability to administer justice. The Chief Medical Director's failure to comply with the court order is "deeply troubling" and "demonstrates a serious disregard for the administration of justice and the sanctity of human life".

The court has ordered the Chief Medical Director to appear on May 4, 2026, and produce the report or explain its absence.

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