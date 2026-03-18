Gambia: Dleag Arrests 20 Individuals for Suspected Drug Trafficking

17 March 2026
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

The Public Relations Officer (PRO), Drug Law Enforcement Agency of the Gambia (DLEAG, Dawda Sanyang, has confirmed the arrest of 20 individuals for suspected drug trafficking, including cannabis sativa, cannabis resin, and ecstasy. The arrests were made between March 8-15, 2026, at various locations, including Jenoi checkpoint, Farato, and Sukuta.

He said the suspects, aged, 17-41, are from The Gambia, Senegal, and Nigeria. Items seized include 40 blocks of suspected cannabis resin, 868 ecstasy pills, and various bundles of suspected cannabis sativa.

According to him, all the suspects are currently in custody while investigations into their respective matters continue.

He assured the public of the agency's unwavering commitment to addressing the drug problem and therefore calls for continued public support, collaboration and participation in the crusade on drug abuse, and illicit drug trafficking in the country.

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