Gambia: Ambassador Bah Presents Copies of Letters of Credence to Brazilian Ambassador in DC

The Embassy of the Republic of The Gambia in the United States of America is pleased to announce that His Excellency Momodou Lamin Bah, Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the United States of America, on March 2, 2026 presented copies of his letters of credence to the Ambassador of Brazil to the United States of America, Her Excellency Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, in Washington D.C.

This presentation is an indication of the formal commencement of Ambassador Bah's diplomatic functions in Brazil as a non-resident Ambassador.

Following exchange of diplomatic pleasantries, Ambassador Viotti congratulated Ambassador Bah on his appointment and reaffirmed Brazil's readiness to closely work with him and the government of The Gambia to strengthen The Gambia-Brazil relations through bilateral cooperation at political, economic and multilateral levels.

Discussions underscored the importance of expanding trade and investment relations, particularly in agriculture, agro-processing, and technical cooperation. Brazil's expertise in tropical agriculture, food security, and agribusiness development was highlighted as an area of potential collaboration with The Gambia, especially in light of shared climatic conditions and development priorities.

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The two sides further exchanged views on global geopolitical developments and their broader economic implications, including the impact of international conflicts on global trade flows, oil prices, and agricultural markets. In this context, both Ambassadors emphasized the importance of multilateral dialogue, peaceful resolution of conflicts, and the need for developing countries to strengthen economic resilience amid global uncertainty.

Climate change and sustainable development were also featured in the discussions. The Brazilian side referenced ongoing initiatives related to forest conservation and climate finance, including innovative mechanisms such as financing facilities for forests. Both sides acknowledged opportunities for cooperation in climate adaptation, renewable energy transition, and sustainable natural resource management.

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