Gambia: Activist Gambia Holds Youth Interface in LRR

The Gambia with Support from Action Aid International alongside the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund recently staged a day's interface with stakeholders and young people in the Lower River Region.

The confab held under the theme: "Advocacy Meeting with Councils to allocate at least 5% of the 60% commitment to communities for youth initiatives", witnessed constructive dialogue between Mansakonko Area Council officials and the young people of LRR.

In her opening statement, Mrs Amie Jobe, Coordinator for Safe Home for Migrants Association (SaHMA), while expressing appreciation, equally thanked the organisers for such dialogue between council and the youth.

She acknowledged the fact that young people need more empowerment initiatives, further encouraging council to help young people to be able to realize their full potential.

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Fabakary Sanneh, youth coordinator in the Lower River Region, welcomed the initiative, further thanking Activista-Gambia and its partners for organising such a forum.

He also thanked the Council for their invaluable support to the young people of LRR, affirming that 5% the young people in the region are youth advocates, who are key development initiatives.

Ansumana Camara, Activista National Coordinator and Ousman Baldeh Program Manager, Global Platforms -The Gambia, both echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging that the voice of the young people should be a top priority.

Mr Camara thus described the youth confab as a move in the right direction, calling for youth as well as Persons with Disabilities in Ward Development Committees and VDC's to help in local governance.

For his part, Landing B. Sanneh, Chairman of Mansakonko Area Council, thanked Activista The Gambia and all its partners for coming up with such an initiative, which he said, would help in creating a forum between the councils and the young people.

He acknowledged the fact that youth, who represent about 60% of the country's population are key and indispensable players in the country's development initiatives.

He thus called on local council to create an enabling environment to be able to empower young people to realise their full potentials.

Chairman Sanneh assured the young people that Mansakonko Area Council is ready to give not only 5% as they are advocating for, but more provided that young people organise and coordinate their demands in a proper way.

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