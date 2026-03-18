Gambia: Fish the Gambia Beach Championship Returns to Boost Tourism, Local Economy

The Gambia's popular beach sporting event, The Gambia Beach Championship, is set to return to the country's tourism calendar from 14th to 18th April 2026, bringing renewed excitement to the nation's coastal tourism sector.

The fishing championship, which was last held in November 2015, will once again gather dozens of anglers from across the world to compete in a three-day pegged match series along selected beaches on the country's sun-drenched coastline.

Organised by Fish The Gambia in collaboration with the Gambia Tourism Board (GTBoard), the event is expected to attract international participants and fishing enthusiasts while showcasing The Gambia's beaches and marine resources.

According to the organisers, activities will begin on 14th April with a welcome meeting for participants, followed by three days of competitive fishing on designated beaches. The championship will conclude on 18th April 2026 with an awards and prize-giving ceremony for the winners.

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Tourism officials say the return of the event is a significant development for Destination Gambia as it adds variety to the country's tourism offerings beyond the traditional sun-and-beach experience.

Apart from the usual holiday activities, tourists visiting Destination Gambia enjoy a wide range of experiences, including cultural tours, adventure activities, and sporting events. One of the most notable among these is the long-standing fishing competition known as The Gambia Beach Championship, organised by Fish The Gambia, a tourism official noted.

In previous editions, the sport fishing event, also referred to as a recreational fishing competition, attracted about 30 contestants, including 25 internationally renowned anglers, quickly earning recognition within the global sport fishing community.

Beyond the competition itself, the championship plays an important role in promoting tourism and economic activity in The Gambia. Events of this nature encourage international visitors to travel to the country, increasing demand for hotels, restaurants, transport services, tour operations, and local markets.

Tourism stakeholders believe the championship will also provide opportunities for local communities and businesses along the coastal areas, while showcasing the country's natural beauty and hospitality to the international audience.

For the government, such sporting events form part of broader efforts to diversify tourism products and strengthen The Gambia's position as a year-round destination. By attracting both professional anglers and recreational visitors, the championship contributes to increased visitor numbers and foreign exchange earnings.

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At the community level, the event benefits individuals, including participating local fishermen, tour guides, transport operators, vendors, and craft sellers, many of whom rely on tourism-related activities for their livelihoods.

As the championship returns to the tourism calendar, stakeholders remain optimistic that it would not only revive interest in sport fishing in The Gambia but also further promote the country as a unique coastal destination for both indigenes and international tourists.

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