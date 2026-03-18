Africa: Morocco Awarded Afcon 2025 Title After CAF Overturns Final Result

Confederation of African Football awarded the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title to Morocco after its appeal board overturned the final result against Senegal and ruled the match a forfeit.

The decision followed events during the final in Rabat on January 19, when Senegal players left the pitch in protest after a disallowed goal and a penalty awarded to Morocco. CAF said the conduct fell under Articles 82 and 84 of its competition regulations, which govern misconduct and match forfeiture.

Under the ruling, Senegal forfeited the match and the result was recorded as a 3-0 win for Morocco. The appeal board upheld a protest filed by the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football and set aside an earlier decision by CAF's disciplinary board due to a procedural issue.

The Fédération Sénégalaise de Football rejected the ruling, calling it unfair and said it would challenge the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The federation said the outcome damages the credibility of African football and confirmed it would begin appeal proceedings.

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CAF also issued sanctions related to incidents during the match, including fines for Morocco tied to ball boy conduct and laser use, and a reduced suspension for Morocco player Ismaël Saibari. The ruling confirmed Morocco as champions and removed Senegal's claim to the title.

Key Takeaways

The decision highlights governance and disciplinary challenges in African football competitions and raises questions about regulatory consistency and dispute resolution. Forfeiture rulings in major finals are rare and often lead to escalation beyond continental bodies. The move by Senegal to appeal to CAS shifts the dispute to the highest level of sports arbitration, where decisions are binding and can set precedents for future cases. CAS typically examines whether due process was followed and whether rules were applied consistently rather than re-evaluating match events. The case also underscores the role of VAR and officiating decisions in high-stakes matches, which can trigger disputes when teams question fairness or procedural integrity. For CAF, the ruling tests its governance framework as it seeks to position African football competitions as globally competitive and commercially credible. Disciplinary clarity, transparent processes and consistent enforcement are key for maintaining trust among teams, sponsors and broadcasters. The outcome of the CAS appeal will be closely watched as it could either reinforce CAF's authority or expose gaps in its regulatory process.