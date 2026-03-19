Senegal: Mané Blasts Corruption in African Football

Senegal forward Sadio Mané has criticised African football leadership after the Confederation of African Football (Caf) stripped Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title.

Caf's Appeals Board ruled that Senegal forfeited the final against Morocco and awarded a 3-0 victory to the North African side, overturning the result of a match that had originally ended 1-0 after extra time in Morocco.

The decision followed an appeal by the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football.

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The final had been marred by controversy, including a late penalty decision that sparked protests from the Senegal bench and chaos among some fans attempting to enter the pitch before security intervened.

Caf cited breaches of Articles 82 and 84 of the Afcon regulations due to Senegal's conduct, resulting in forfeiture.

In a statement on social media, Mané said the decision reflects deeper issues in African football.

"What happened has gone too far. This is not the football we fight for, not the Africa we believe in," he said.

"There is too much corruption in our game, and it's killing the passion of millions of fans across the continent. Players give everything on the pitch, but decisions off it are deciding matches and trophies."

Mané added: "I'm deeply disappointed not just for Senegal, but for African football as a whole. We deserve better. The fans deserve fairness, transparency, and respect."

Caf's ruling also included disciplinary actions for individuals and parties involved. Morocco's federation detailed sanctions, including suspensions, fines for VAR officials, ball boys, and other infractions, though some fines were reduced or cancelled.

The controversy has reignited debates on governance, fairness, and transparency in African football, with Mané's reaction amplifying calls for reform across the continent.