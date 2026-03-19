Nigeria: 'Osimhen Is in Pain' - - Galatasaray Coach Gives Update On Nigerian Striker's Injury

Despite the discomfort, Osimhen pressed on, showing flashes of his usual determination. His only real sight of goal came late in the first half, but his header drifted wide

It was meant to be another defining European night for Victor Osimhen; instead, it turned into a painful exit as Galatasaray saw their UEFA Champions League campaign collapse under the Anfield lights.

The Turkish giants arrived in England carrying a slender advantage after a 1-0 first-leg victory in Istanbul, a result shaped in part by Osimhen's influence, with the Nigerian forward providing the assist for the decisive goal.

There was belief. There was momentum.

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But within minutes, everything began to unravel.

Early blow, lingering pain

Osimhen's night took a decisive turn early in the contest after a heavy challenge from Ibrahima Konaté.

The impact, delivered from behind, left the striker in visible pain, particularly in his hand, forcing an early stoppage for treatment. Though he chose to continue, it quickly became clear he was operating far below full capacity.

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk later confirmed the severity of the situation.

"Osimhen is in pain," Buruk said via the club's official channels. "It happened at the beginning of the game; we tried to keep him on the pitch, but his pain increased, so we had to substitute him at halftime."

Buruk also questioned the officiating, suggesting the physicality Osimhen endured went largely unchecked.

"Looking at Osimhen's position, we saw that Konaté was able to commit these fouls very easily. While we were expecting the best referee in the world, perhaps one of the worst referees officiated the game."

A game that slipped away

Despite the discomfort, Osimhen pressed on, showing flashes of his usual determination. His only real sight of goal came late in the first half, but his header drifted wide.

By halftime, with Galatasaray already trailing and their focal point struggling, the decision was made. Osimhen would not return.

And with his exit, the tie effectively slipped beyond reach.

Liverpool take control

Without their talismanic striker, Galatasaray's attacking edge disappeared, and Liverpool capitalised ruthlessly.

Dominik Szoboszlai had already set the tone before the break, giving Liverpool the lead and igniting belief inside Anfield.

After the restart, the floodgates opened.

Hugo Ekitike doubled the advantage, Ryan Gravenberch added a third, and Mohamed Salah delivered the final blow, his strike not only sealing the win but marking his 50th goal in the UEFA Champions League.

It was dominance built on intensity, confidence, and ruthless execution as Liverpool ended 4-0, the winners.

Buruk reflects on a night gone wrong

For Buruk, the defeat was as much about missed execution as it was about circumstance.

"Our opponent deserved to win the match much more than us," he admitted. "There were unfortunate events, our start to the game, Osimhen's injury, our inability to make our presence felt, and the confidence we gave to our opponent.

"They played with more confidence, while we lost ours. Our fans always expect a much more courageous Galatasaray, but none of our pre-match plans worked on the field."

Despite the disappointment, the coach praised his players' effort, even as the result brought their European ambitions to a painful end.

A campaign halted, not forgotten

For Osimhen, it was a frustrating conclusion to an outstanding continental campaign.

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The Nigerian forward entered the match with seven goals and three assists, a return that placed him among the competition's standout performers and underlined his importance to Galatasaray's run.

But on a night where everything hinged on fine margins, an early injury proved decisive.

What next

Galatasaray now turn their focus back to domestic competition, forced to regroup after a campaign that promised more.

For Liverpool, the momentum continues.

The Premier League side march into the quarter-finals, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain, fresh off a commanding 8-2 aggregate victory over Chelsea.

As for Osimhen, the night may have ended in pain, but his impact on this Champions League season remains undeniable.

Sometimes, in football, the story isn't just about who wins, but about how quickly everything can change.