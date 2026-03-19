Liberia: Elections in Liberia Football to Resume After Court Ruling

The legal gridlock paralyzing Liberian football governance has finally been broken. The Civil Law Court for Montserrado County officially lifted the Writ of Injunction on Tuesday, March 17, that had previously halted the 2026 Liberia Football Association (LFA) Ordinary Elective Congress.

The court's decision to vacate the stay order comes as a massive relief to stakeholders who feared that a prolonged legal battle in civil court would trigger a catastrophic suspension from FIFA, the world governing body for football.

The Path to Resumption

The injunction was originally filed by opposition figures challenging the eligibility criteria and constitutional framework of the upcoming polls. However, with the court formally lifting the restraint "pending the determination of the petition for Declaratory Judgment," the LFA's Elections Committee has been granted the authority to resume its duties immediately.

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In an official statement released shortly after the court's ruling, the LFA confirmed that a revised electoral calendar--detailing new dates for campaigning and the final vote--will be released to the public in "due course."

Navigating the FIFA "Danger Zone"

The most critical aspect of the court's decision is the mitigation of international risk. FIFA has a notorious "zero-tolerance" policy regarding the interference of national civil courts in the internal elective processes of its member associations.

The LFA confirmed it has already dispatched an official update to FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. This move is seen as a strategic effort to prove that the association has regained control of its governance and to ensure continued compliance with international standards. Had the injunction remained in place, Liberia's national teams, including the Lone Star, could have faced a total ban from international competition.

A Tense Road Ahead

While the lifting of the injunction is a victory for the LFA administration, the underlying "Petition for Declaratory Judgment" remains a factor. The opposition, led by figures such as FC Fassell President Cassell Kuoh, has voiced concerns regarding Article 58.1 of the LFA Statutes, which they claim is designed to protect the incumbency.

Despite the lingering legal questions, the LFA remains firm in its stance. "The LFA remains committed to a transparent, fair, and democratic election process that fosters the growth of football in Liberia," the association stated in its press release.

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Stakeholder Reaction

The atmosphere at the "Football House" in central Monrovia was reportedly one of cautious optimism following the news. Club presidents and sports analysts have noted that the resumption of the electoral process is vital for the stability of the league and the continued rollout of development projects.

As the Elections Committee prepares to announce the new dates, the focus now shifts back to the candidates and their platforms. With the "yellow card" from the judiciary now rescinded, the race for the highest seat in Liberian football is officially back at full sprint.