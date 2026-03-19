Nigeria: NRC Returns Forgotten Luggage, Reinforces Integrity Culture

19 March 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has reaffirmed its commitment to integrity and passenger trust following the recovery and return of a misplaced luggage on the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS).

The item, belonging to a passenger, Mal. Abba Dansani, was inadvertently left behind on board train KA2 during a trip on March 14, 2026. The passenger returned the following day to report the missing luggage.

The corporation said the item had already been recovered by its staff in line with standard procedure and was securely kept at the station. After due identification and verification, it was released to the owner without delay.

Speaking after retrieving his belongings, Dansani commended the corporation for the honesty and professionalism of its personnel, noting that the experience reinforced public confidence in the system.

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The NRC said the incident reflects an established operational culture across its network, stressing that items found on trains or within station premises are routinely documented, secured and preserved pending collection by their rightful owners.

It disclosed that a number of unclaimed items are currently in custody at stations along the corridor, particularly at the Rigasa Railway Station, Kubwa Railway Station and Idu Railway Station.

The corporation therefore urged passengers who may have misplaced items during their journeys to visit the nearest station or designated lost-and-found units to make inquiries and retrieve their belongings.

Reiterating its position, the NRC said maintaining passenger confidence remains central to its operations, adding that beyond safe and efficient rail services, it is committed to upholding high ethical standards.

The development, it added, underscores its broader focus on accountability, service delivery and the protection of passengers' property across the rail network.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

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