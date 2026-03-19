Liberia: Message to the Nation

document

Delivered by

His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr.

President of the Republic of Liberia

Executive Mansion, Monrovia, Liberia

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Wednesday, March 18, 2026

My Fellow Liberians,

I address you today regarding the situation along our border with the Republic of Guinea. As President of the Republic and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia, it is my duty to keep the Liberian people informed and to assure you that the peace and security of our nation remain my top priorities.

In recent days, concerns have emerged as a result of developments along parts of our shared border in the Sorlumba area, Foyah District, Lofa County. These developments have understandably attracted not only the attention of our citizens living in our border communities but have also been very sensitive to the opinion of the wider Liberian public. I want to assure the Liberian people that your government has been fully engaged and is responsibly managing the situation with calm and determination.

From the very outset, the Government of Liberia took immediate steps to de-escalate the situation by addressing it through peaceful and diplomatic means. We have engaged directly with the Government of Guinea through established diplomatic channels. In addition, we have worked closely with our sister Republic of Sierra Leone, within the framework of the Mano River Union, to ensure that dialogue and cooperation guide our actions.

Following these engagements, the leaders of Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone have reaffirmed our collective commitment to peace and stability along our shared borders. Through this understanding, all parties have agreed to work toward restoring the status quo and ensuring that our border communities continue to live in peace and uphold mutual respect and trust.

I am encouraged that the Government of Guinea has issued instructions for its forces to return to their previous positions along the border. This is an important step toward de-escalation and demonstrates a shared recognition that peace and stability must always guide our actions.

At the same time, our security institutions, including the Armed Forces of Liberia, the Liberia National Police, and other joint security agencies, remain vigilant and professional in carrying out their duties. They are working closely with local authorities and communities to maintain calm while diplomatic efforts continue.

I also wish to express appreciation to our regional and international partners who have reached out in recent days to encourage restraint and peaceful engagement.

Friends of Liberia across Africa and around the world, including leaders within the Economic Community of West African States, the AU, and other international partners, have conveyed their support for a peaceful resolution of the situation. Their messages of encouragement and solidarity reaffirm Liberia's standing in the community of nations and strengthen our collective resolve to pursue diplomacy and dialogue.

Let me be clear to every Liberian: Our pursuit of a peaceful resolution is not a sign of weakness, but rather a demonstration of strength. It is easy to fight, break down, and destroy. As our own journey has taught us, it is more difficult to recover and build.

That is why the Government is exploring every available avenue to resolve this matter peacefully. We will continue to rely on diplomacy, dialogue, and the mechanisms of regional cooperation to ensure that this issue is addressed responsibly and without conflict.

Liberia has always been a nation that stands firmly for peace. Throughout our history, we have maintained cordial relations with our neighbors and have consistently chosen cooperation over confrontation. People of our three border countries share deep cultural, family, and economic ties that must always be preserved.

Liberia has not only maintained peace within its own borders but has also played a significant role in helping to bring peace to other nations. From our contributions to regional peace initiatives to our active participation in international peacekeeping missions, Liberia has demonstrated that our country believes strongly in peaceful solutions to disputes. Today, as we manage this situation, we remain guided by those same principles.

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My fellow Liberians, while we understand and are encouraged by the deep demonstration of patriotism and unity, I call upon all citizens, especially those residing in border communities, to remain calm and law-abiding. I also urge our people to avoid spreading unverified information or rumors that may cause unnecessary anxiety. Let us allow our security institutions and diplomatic channels to do their work.

Liberia is a peaceful nation, and the peace we enjoy today is the result of our collective sacrifice, reconciliation, and the determination to reverse the past after many years of hardship. That peace is precious, and this government will do everything within its power to protect and preserve it.

Let us remain confident, remain united, and remain committed to the values that define us as a nation.

May God continue to bless Liberia and keep our nation in peace.

Thank you.