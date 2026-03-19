Nigeria: No Evidence Nigerian Politician Peter Obi Is Leaving United Opposition Party ADC

No evidence Nigerian politician Peter Obi is leaving united opposition party ADC

IN SHORT: Several posts on Facebook claim Peter Obi, who placed third in the 2023 presidential election, is set to leave the African Democratic Congress for the National Democratic Coalition. But we found no evidence for this claim.

A message circulating on Facebook in Nigeria claims former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi is set to leave the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the National Democratic Coalition (NDC).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The ADC coalition brings together opposition figures aiming to challenge president Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

One version of the claim reads: "Breaking News: Mr Peter Obi set to dump ADC for NDC."

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, ran for president in 2023 under the Labour Party. He came third but attracted strong support from a youth-led movement known as the "Obidients", which remains influential.

Nigeria's next presidential election is scheduled for 16 January 2027, and opposition politics is already intensifying. Claims about Obi's potential defection to the NDC appear to be part of this speculation.

The same claim also appeared here and here. (Note: See other instances of the claim at the end of this report.)

But is Obi planning to leave the ADC for the NDC? We checked.

No evidence of claim

Obi joined ADC in December 2025. He defected at a ceremony in Enugu state alongside other opposition figures, including former vice president Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The move was framed as an effort to unite the opposition ahead of the 2027 election.

On 8 March 2026, Obi publicly reaffirmed his ADC membership in Anambra state. He also shared posts on his official X account urging Nigerians to register with the party.

There has been no statement from Obi, ADC or NDC confirming any defection.

No credible local or international media have reported the claim, something highly likely if such a major political move were true.

While there are reports of internal competition within the ADC, including ambitions for the 2027 presidential ticket, this does not support claims that Obi is leaving the party.

But there is no publicly available evidence that Obi is planning to leave ADC for NDC.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The claim is false.

It also appears here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.