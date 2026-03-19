Liberia: Boakai Moves to Calm Border Tensions Says Pursuit of Peace 'Not a Sign of Weakness'

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. on Wednesday moved to calm rising tensions along Liberia's northern frontier, assuring citizens that his administration remains firmly committed to peace despite alarming reports from the Guinea-Liberia border, and emphasizing that the country's pursuit of diplomacy should not be mistaken for weakness.

In a national address delivered from the Executive Mansion in Monrovia, the Liberian leader spoke directly to growing public concern following a series of developments in the Sorlumba area of Foya District, Lofa County, where recent incidents have heightened anxiety among residents and drawn national attention.

The President's remarks came amid renewed scrutiny of the long-standing boundary dispute between Liberia and Guinea, a disagreement rooted in colonial-era demarcations that have, for decades, remained ambiguously defined in certain stretches of the border.

Historically, the Liberia-Guinea boundary has been shaped by agreements dating back to the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, when colonial powers drew territorial lines with limited regard for local communities and geographic realities.

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Over time, shifting interpretations of these agreements, compounded by natural changes in landmarks and the absence of consistent joint boundary verification, have periodically triggered disputes between the two nations, particularly in remote forested regions such as Lofa County, where communities on both sides share ethnic, cultural, and economic ties.

Tensions resurfaced in recent days following reports from local authorities and residents alleging the presence of Guinean troops in areas claimed by Liberia, prompting concerns of territorial encroachment and forcing some residents to flee their homes in fear of escalating confrontation.

These developments came just days after a high-level regional peace engagement involving President Boakai, Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, and Mamady Doumbouya, under the framework of the Mano River Union, where the three leaders reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and stability along their shared borders.

The agreement, reached after diplomatic consultations, emphasized de-escalation, respect for established boundaries, and the restoration of the status quo.

It also underscored the importance of dialogue and regional cooperation in resolving disputes without resorting to conflict, a principle that has long guided relations among the Mano River Union states.

However, in a troubling turn of events, reports emerged barely a day after the agreement suggesting that elements of the Guinean army were reportedly still present in contested areas on the Liberian side of the border.

According to accounts from affected communities, the continued presence of foreign troops created panic among residents, many of whom reportedly fled to safer locations, raising fresh concerns about the fragility of the peace understanding.

It was against this backdrop that President Boakai addressed the nation, seeking to reassure Liberians while outlining the government's response to the unfolding situation.

In his address, President Boakai said he was fully aware of the concerns arising from developments in Sorlumba and assured citizens that his administration had been actively engaged from the outset, managing the situation with what he described as calm and determination.

He emphasized that Liberia immediately chose the path of diplomacy, engaging the Guinean government through established channels while also working closely with Sierra Leone to ensure that regional cooperation remained central to the response.

The President noted that the three countries had collectively reaffirmed their commitment to peace, adding that this shared understanding was critical to restoring stability and maintaining trust among border communities whose lives are deeply interconnected.

He welcomed assurances from Guinea that its forces had been instructed to return to their previous positions, describing the move as an important step toward de-escalation and a sign that all parties recognize the need to prioritize peace.

At the same time, he disclosed that Liberia's security apparatus, including the Armed Forces of Liberia and the national police, had remained vigilant and professional, working in coordination with local authorities to maintain calm on the ground while diplomatic efforts continue.

President Boakai also acknowledged the role of regional and international partners, including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU), whose messages of restraint and support for peaceful engagement, he said, have reinforced Liberia's commitment to resolving the matter without conflict.

The President addressed public sentiment, declaring that Liberia's decision to pursue a peaceful resolution should not be interpreted as weakness, but rather as a reflection of strength and maturity shaped by the country's own history.

He reminded citizens that while conflict may be easy to initiate, rebuilding a nation after destruction is far more difficult, a lesson Liberia has learned through years of hardship and recovery.

Reaffirming Liberia's longstanding position as a nation committed to peace, President Boakai pointed to the country's history of maintaining cordial relations with its neighbors and contributing to regional peacekeeping efforts, noting that these principles continue to guide the government's actions.

He called on Liberians, particularly those in border communities, to remain calm and law-abiding, urging the public to refrain from spreading unverified information that could heighten tensions or create unnecessary fear.

The President emphasized that the peace Liberia enjoys today is the result of collective sacrifice and determination, and assured the nation that his government would do everything within its power to protect and preserve that peace, as efforts continue to resolve the border situation through dialogue and diplomacy.

Mixed Public Reaction

While some citizens praised the President's calm and measured tone, others called for a more assertive posture to defend Liberia's territorial integrity.

One commentator, Bill S. Dahn, described the address as "calm and reassuring," applauding the government's reliance on regional mechanisms such as the Mano River Union to de-escalate tensions.

He noted that the President's message promotes unity, discourages misinformation, and reinforces the shared responsibility of maintaining peace and stability in Liberia.

However, not all reactions were supportive.

Another Liberian, Izeco Il, questioned the country's restraint, warning against what he described as confusing peace with weakness.

"How long will we stay silent while our land is tested?" he asked, urging citizens to stand up for the nation with "strength, pride, and unity."

Similarly, Felex K. Nyenebo raised concerns about the lack of clarity surrounding the territorial dispute, particularly regarding ownership of a contested village across the border.

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Calls for Stronger Defense

Adding to the debate, Rufus William emphasized the need for Liberia to complement diplomacy with stronger national defense measures.

"While diplomacy remains the wisest first path, peace must always be supported by preparedness," he argued, calling for increased recruitment and training of young people in the country's security sector.

He pointed to Liberia's youthful population as an opportunity to build a robust national service program, drawing comparisons to countries like South Korea, where structured service contributes to national unity and readiness.

William further warned that without visible investment in defense, border challenges could persist.

"A secure nation attracts confidence, investment, and stability," he said, urging the government to prioritize long-term deterrence alongside diplomatic efforts.

Government's Balancing Act

Political analysts say the Boakai administration now faces the delicate task of balancing diplomacy with domestic expectations for a firm response, as tensions in Lofa continue to test Liberia's foreign policy and security strategy.

While the government has reiterated its commitment to a peaceful resolution, the growing public debate underscores a broader national question: how to safeguard sovereignty while avoiding escalation in a fragile regional environment.

As developments unfold, many Liberians will be watching closely to see whether diplomacy alone can ease tensions--or whether stronger measures will be required to protect the country's borders.