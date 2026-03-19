Liberia: Jeety Rubber, SRC Distribute Food, Cash to Mosques in Margibi, Bong Counties for Ramadan

Jeety Rubber and its subsidiary, Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC), have distributed food supplies and cash donations to dozens of mosques across Margibi and Bong Counties as part of the companies' annual Ramadan outreach to the Muslim communities.

The donations on March 18 included bags of rice, vegetable oil, noodles, and canned sardines, along with financial contributions ranging from LD20,000 to LD50,000 per mosque.

In Margibi County, fifteen mosques received support. These included Mandingo Quarter Mosque, Lango Town Mosque, Vai Town Mosque, Madina Mosque, Konola Mosque, Weala Mosque, and Barclay Farm Mosque.

Also benefiting were Borlola Mosque, Mowea Town Mosque, Wowawa Town Mosque, Perkins Town Mosque, Yarnwullie Town Mosque, Dawoo Town Mosque, Peter Town Mosque, and Wohm Mosque.

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In Bong County, the Tumutu Mosque, Kpakoloquiata Mosque, and Coneh's Farm Mosque were among the beneficiaries.

In a statement, business tycoon Upjit Singh Sachdeva, popularly known as Mr. Jeety, noted that noted that the gesture by the companies is an annual initiative undertaken to reflect Jeety Rubber and SRC's long-standing commitment to Muslim communities in Margibi and Bong Counties.

"Ramadan is a time of reflection, compassion, and giving. We see it as our responsibility, not just as a business, but as a member of these communities, to stand alongside our Muslim brothers and sisters during this holy month," Mr. Jeety said.

He added that the initiative has grown over the years to reach more communities, a sign of what he described as a deepening bond between the companies and the people of Margibi and Bong Counties.

"Our workers, our neighbors, and the families around our plantations are the foundation of everything we do. Supporting them during Ramadan is one way we honor that relationship," Mr. Jeety added.

In remarks, Imams at the various mosques expressed gratitude to Jeety Rubber and SRC for what they described as consistent and meaningful support during the holy month.

According to the Imams, the donated food items would go directly toward Iftar, the evening meal that breaks the fast, helping ease the financial burden on families during the month-long observance.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is observed by Muslims worldwide with fasting from dawn to sunset, prayer, and acts of charity. In Liberia, where Muslims make up a significant portion of the population, community donations from businesses and individuals have become a visible feature of the season.

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The Ramadan fast is expected to conclude this Friday, March 20, with Muslims across Liberia preparing to mark Eid al-Fitr -- the Festival of Breaking the Fast--with prayers, communal meals, and celebrations.

Jeety Rubber and SRC, which operate some of Liberia's major rubber concessions, have maintained a presence in Margibi and Bong Counties for years, with their workforce and supply chains deeply embedded in the communities across the counties.

The Ramadan gestures from Jeety Rubber and SRC are part of the companies' ongoing initiative in investing in the health, education, and welfare of the people of Cinta District and surrounding communities.

Among the initiatives is the construction and operation of nine deep-bore wells in Weala with a combined capacity of 18,000 gallons per day, serving more than 6,000 people. Others include the ongoing expansion of the companies' 50-bed clinic to feature four operating theaters and a dedicated eye clinic, the establishment of a $10,000 annual district scholarship fund, and a daily feeding program to combat hunger.

Additional initiatives include the donation of a fully equipped ambulance for emergency medical services, regular eye-care outreach programs, sponsorship of specialized treatments for patients requiring advanced medical care including eye care, and financial and technical support for the Margibi County sports team.